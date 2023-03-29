Actor Guy Pearce apologizes after criticizing the idea that only trans actors should play trans characters

“Memento” actor Guy Pearce issued a lengthy apology on Tuesday for his tweet proposing the idea that only trans actors can play trans characters in movies and vice versa.

After receiving a pushback for the politically incorrect tweet which he actually framed as an argument for trans acting careers, the Aussie actor penned a thorough letter of apology, aiming to appease anyone offended by the social media post.

He also explained the view posted in his offensive tweet, noting that he thinks limiting certain actors to certain roles “annihilates our imagination.”

CELEBS RIP INTO NEW YORK TIMES FOR “IRRESPONSIBLE” TRANSGENDER COVERAGE: END OF DEMAND FROM BOTH SIDES FOCUS

The ‘LA Confidential’ star posted his controversial tweet on Monday, which read, “One question if the only people allowed to play trans characters are trans people, then we also suggest that only trans people can play trans characters.” limit his acting career? Isn’t the role of an actor to be able [to] play someone outside your own world?”

After posting, Pearce debated with several users about the point he was raising, although the actor eventually found himself regretting his comments and later deleted the post.

The following day, he penned a lengthy letter of apology, expressing regret for tweeting his opinion on the “complex and sensitive” topic.

He opened the apology saying, “I see that raising the issue of gender identity in the casting process on a platform like Twitter was not a good idea. For that, I apologize immensely. I acknowledge that this has only fueled and inflamed attitudes it has driven us all to collapse I take responsibility for this and once again I apologize for starting a fire.

NASHVILLE SHOOTER FELT NO OTHER EFFECTIVE WAY TO BE SEEN, SAYS RADICAL TRANS GROUP

Pearce noted, “I understand how insensitive my question is”, although he tried to clarify the point he was trying to make.

“The point I wanted to raise was about defending the definition of acting and nothing more. Throwing the subject on a particular minority group was unnecessary, especially from a man like me, with a Full House of Privileges. I am in no position to complain about fairness, at least not on my own behalf,” he said.

The actor also claimed he raised the question because he had previously played a drag queen in his seminal role, “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.”

Pearce said: “I brought this up because for 30 years now a lot of people have been asking me since Priscilla. Don’t you think gay people should have played those roles? And now there’s a lot of similar discussion happening on trans actors and trans roles.”

He admitted his belief that “a lot of minority communities are underrepresented on screen and so are actors from those communities”, but again asserted that limiting who can play what based on who they are inhibits the art of acting and actors in general.

He added, “I believe suggesting acting can only come from our own lived experience annihilates our imagination. I wouldn’t want that restriction placed on a minority actor or any actor for that matter, myself included.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The actor signed another apology, writing, “And again, sincere apologies for rudely [focusing] on a single minority already harassed in my original tweet.”