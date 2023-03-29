Guy Pearce apologizes for trans actor’s tweet: Can they only play trans?

Guy Pearce posted a lengthy statement of apology on Twitter after generating backlash for a controversial statement about transgender actors. In a since-deleted tweet, the “Memento” and “Mare of Easttown” actor reflected on the roles trans actors can play.

“One question – if the only people allowed to play trans characters are trans people, then are we also suggesting that the only people trans people can play are trans characters?” Pearce wrote. “Surely this will limit your acting career? Isn’t the goal of an actor to be able to play anyone outside of his own world?

While apologizing for “crudely focusing” on an “already harassed minority”, Pearce also wrote, “I see raising the issue of gender identity in the casting process on a platform like Twitter was not not a good idea. For that, I apologize enormously. I recognize that it has only stirred up and inflamed attitudes and made us all stick together. I take responsibility for that and again , I apologize for starting a fire.

Pearce said he understood how his question could come across as “insensitive,” but he maintained he was “defending the definition of acting and nothing more.”

“Throwing the subject on a particular minority group was not necessary,” he added. “Especially from a man like me, with a ‘Full House’ of privilege.”

One of Pearce’s signature roles is as drag queen Adam Whitely/Felicia Jollygoodfellow in “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.” He said “a lot of people” have asked him over the years if “gay people should have played” the lead roles in the film.

“Similar discussions are happening about trans actors and trans roles,” Pearce added, while noting that “none of this is straightforward.”

Pearce wrote in a caption accompanying his apology: “I posted a tweet yesterday that I shouldn’t have, and to avoid upsetting anyone else, I have now deleted. A fuller apology and a explanation of the point I was raising are attached.”

Read Pearce’s full apology statement in the text below.

Hello everyone,

I see that bringing up the issue of gender identity in the casting process on a platform like Twitter was not a good idea. For that, I apologize immensely. I agree that this only fueled and inflamed attitudes and caused us all to crumble. I take responsibility and again apologize for starting a fire.

This is a subject that needs to be discussed face to face, person to person and for a good period of time where we are all heard and understood.

It is also a subject which, I understand, is complex and sensitive.

I want to take this opportunity to say that it is very clear to me that in many areas of life, discrimination, which should have no place in a modern society, unfortunately continues to thrive. Indeed, members of my own family suffered from different but equally pernicious prejudices.

I understand how my question – asking “If trans actors are the only ones allowed to play trans roles, are we also suggesting that trans actors are therefore only allowed to play trans characters?” is insensitive.

The point I wanted to raise was about defending the definition of acting and nothing more. Throwing the subject on a particular minority group was unnecessary, especially from a man like me, with a “Full House” of privilege. I am in no position to complain about fairness, at least not on my own behalf.

I brought this up because for 30 years now a lot of people have been asking me since Priscilla “Don’t you think gay people should have played those roles?” and now there are a lot of similar discussions going on about trans actors and trans roles. It made me think even more about acting as an art form and its place in the world.

Our industry is already a cesspool of politics, seat-funding bums, nepotism and patronage.

It is clear that a large number of minority communities are underrepresented on screen, as are the actors from these communities.

But I don’t believe artists should have to advertise their personal identity, sexual preference, political stance, disability, religious beliefs, etc. to get to work.

I think suggesting that “playing” can only come from our own lived experience annihilates our imagination. I wouldn’t want that restriction imposed on a minority player or any player for that matter, myself included. What I will say though, if I’m going to play miles away from me, it better be good. And on that metric, I’ve always been ready to be judged, as I hope the actor with lived experience is.

None of this is simple. But I believe the artistic community needs to discuss and develop this within themselves, yes, even if it involves a bit of shouting. God forbids politicians or media barons from telling us what is acceptable.

Thanks for the reading

And again, my sincere apologies for grossly focusing on a single already harassed minority in my original tweet

Guy Pearce