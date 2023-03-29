Yellowstone actor and Ohio native Luke Grimes donates water filters to residents of eastern Palestine





EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) — Luke Grimes may be best known for his role as Kayce Dutton in Yellowstone, but humanitarianism for his home country can be added to his accolades. The Dayton native of Ohio is joining forces with the Jeff Ruby family to provide humanitarian aid to residents of eastern Palestine following a toxic train derailment. The family owns and operates Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment with award-winning steakhouses across the country. Grimes and members of the Jeff Ruby family will distribute 250 Hydroviv water filtration systems and present Mayor Trent Conaway with a donation of more than $100,000 in eastern Palestine on March 31. The Jeff Ruby family contributed $50,000 of the donation. TransLoop founder and CEO Nick Reasoner, who is also a native of Ohio and a graduate of the University of Cincinnati, donates trucking services to transport the filters to eastern Palestine. Once I heard the news of a train derailment in eastern Palestine, I knew I had to do something to help locals get back on their feet, said Grimes, who grew up in Dayton, Ohio. With this visit and dedicated fundraiser, we hope we can continue to shed light on this devastating incident and inspire others to step up and help as well. Grimes is also donating the extra proceeds from her new single, Oh Ohio, to relief efforts for residents of eastern Palestine. We are extremely grateful for this generous donation from Luke Grimes and the Jeff Ruby family. Their support will help us move forward towards our vision of a thriving and resilient community, said Eastern Palestine Mayor Conaway. Although our water is already safe to drink, the generous donation of water filtration systems will provide an added layer of protection and peace of mind for our residents while further improving the quality of our water supply. We are grateful for everyone’s commitment to keeping our communities healthy and safe. Luke Grimes and his team reached out to discuss how we could jointly help the people of eastern Palestine provide resources, said Britney Ruby Miller, CEO of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment, which owns restaurants in Cincinnati Columbus as well as in Kentucky and Tennessee. Our core core values ​​are to help people in disasters with immediate relief, so we knew we had to help those in eastern Palestine. Luke, an Ohio native, was eager to team up for immediate impact. We are honored that he has chosen us for the mission. Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

