Rosie Perez calls out Hollywood’s lack of Latino representation





As a Latina whose critically acclaimed acting career spans more than three decades, Rosie Perez knows she’s in rare company. And for her, that’s the problem. A few of us dropped by, and I’m very grateful for that,” she said in a Variety profile published on Wednesday. But it’s not enough. Nominated for an Emmy in 2021 for her performance as Megan Briscoe on the HBO Max series Flight Attendant, Perez said the stories Latinos tell in Hollywood are often stifled by an executive who knows nothing about who we are as people. that people. And then they’re like, Can you spice it up a bit? she added. You want to punch these people in the face. And then if it’s too real, they are, could you take it down, because we don’t want the audience to feel offended. And people are fed up. Perez’s career took off after starring in Spike Lees’ influential 1989 film Do the Right Thing. She gave another memorable performance in 1992’s White Men Cant Jump, alongside Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson. The Variety article discussed Perez’s departure from ABC’s The View after a brief stint on the show in 2015, which some called racist. A report since its release suggested that among the reasons for his departure was his alleged difficulty reading the teleprompter, a detail that drew heavy criticism from Latin leaders. Questioning a woman’s intelligence is an old gender stereotype and, in this case, also racist, dozens of Latino leaders from a wide range of professions have said. in a joint letter calling ABC to apologize. When you denigrate the only Latina on The View, you denigrate all Latinas. Perez, who received an Emmy nomination for her turn as co-host of the daytime talk show, did not ask for an apology amid the controversy. In the profile, she declined to comment. Perez then hailed the success of Everything Everywhere All at Once, a comedic sci-fi film with a mostly Asian cast, which won seven Oscars, including Best Picture and three of four Best Actor honors. I think that’s why Everything Everywhere All at Once has been such a big winner, she said, referring to the disparity of roles and stories that speak to her culture. Perez was nominated for a supporting actress Oscar for her performance in the 1993 film Fearless. And while she was happy Brendan Fraser won Best Male Actor, she would have backed a win for Colin Farrell, who was nominated for Irish film The Banshees of Inisherin. For what? Because he did something specific to his culture… How many other movies has he done that were specific to his culture? That’s what Latinos were asking for, she continued. We want to do things that are specific to our culture, to our history.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2023-03-29/rosie-perez-latino-representation-hollywood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related