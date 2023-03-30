Guy Pearce apologizes for ‘rude’ tweet about trans actors

Actor Guy Pearce has issued a lengthy apology after receiving backlash for “crudely” suggesting trans people shouldn’t play straight characters.

In a since-deleted tweet posted Monday, March 27, Pearce, who has starred in films such as Memento And LA Confidentialseemed to imply that trans people cannot play straight roles.

He wrote: A question if the only people allowed to play trans characters are trans people, then are we also suggesting that the only people trans people can play are trans characters?

Surely this will limit your acting career? Isn’t the goal of an actor to be able to play anyone outside of his own world?

Twitter users were quick to censor Pearce’s tweet, with many taking to the comments section to inform him that there are very few trans roles in the film industry.

Pearce responded to the comments and said, OK, so if this debate is in fact about trans actors not having the opportunity to work like other actors, then let’s be clear about that and say it specifically.

“That’s a very different point. Good to be exact,” the Independent report him as saying.

The 55-year-old star, who played a drag queen in 1994 The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, issued an apology for tweeting about the ongoing and contentious debate on Tuesday, March 28.

He captioned the lengthy apology: I posted a tweet yesterday that I shouldn’t have, which I’ve now deleted to avoid upsetting anyone else. A fuller apology and explanation of the point I was raising is attached. xx man.

Guy Pearce tweeting about trans issues was a bad call

In the apology, Guy Pearce noted that his gender identity question in the casting process was a bad idea to tweet.

He went on to note that the topic needed to be discussed face-to-face for a good amount of time for everyone to be heard and understood, adding that he realized his message was “insensitive”.

The point I wanted to raise was about the defense of the definition of action and nothing more. Throwing the subject on a particular minority group was unnecessary, especially from a man like me, with a “full house” of privileges.

I am in no position to complain about fairness, at least not on my own behalf.

Referring to his breakout role in PriscillaPearce said people have asked him: Don’t you think gay people should have played these roles? Similar questions are now being asked about trans actors and trans roles.

“Minor communities are underrepresented on screen”

It made me think even more about acting as an art form and its play in the world. A lot of underage communities are underrepresented on screen, as are actors from those communities, the star continued.

Pearce, who played gay rights activist Cleve Jones in the Dustin Lance Black miniseries, When we get upin 2017, said he doesn’t believe artists should have to announce their identities, and that suggesting the game can only come from one’s own lived experience “annihilates our imagination.

He concluded by again apologizing for focusing crudely on a single, already harassed minority.

The post received hundreds of retweets and thousands of likes, with comments praising him for his full apology.

The post received hundreds of retweets and thousands of likes, with comments praising him for his full apology.

Trans broadcaster India Willoughby commented: Nice one, Guy who seems very fair to me.

Nice one Guy – that seems very fair to me — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) March 29, 2023

Other comments described the apology as excellent, genuine, and thorough.

The debate over cisgender actors playing trans roles is often raised by stars who receive criticism for getting roles outside of how they identify.

In January, Eddie Redmayne came under fire for his casting as the Danish painter who underwent one of the world’s first documented gender affirmation surgeries, in 2015. The Danish Girl for which he received an Oscar nomination.

Redmayne revealed he regretted taking on the role and attended a workshop with trans actors, who he rightly said “asked him about the film.

Likewise, the director of the Oscar-Award-winning The whale, Darren Aronofsky, was forced to respond to widespread criticism that Brendan Fraser was portrayed as an obese gay man.

In an interview with VarietyAronofsky claimed that he and the casting directors chose The Mummy star, who won Best Actor at the Oscars earlier this month because he just needed the right actor for the role.