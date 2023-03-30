Entertainment
Guy Pearce apologizes for ‘rude’ tweet about trans actors
Actor Guy Pearce has issued a lengthy apology after receiving backlash for “crudely” suggesting trans people shouldn’t play straight characters.
In a since-deleted tweet posted Monday, March 27, Pearce, who has starred in films such as Memento And LA Confidentialseemed to imply that trans people cannot play straight roles.
He wrote: A question if the only people allowed to play trans characters are trans people, then are we also suggesting that the only people trans people can play are trans characters?
Surely this will limit your acting career? Isn’t the goal of an actor to be able to play anyone outside of his own world?
Twitter users were quick to censor Pearce’s tweet, with many taking to the comments section to inform him that there are very few trans roles in the film industry.
Pearce responded to the comments and said, OK, so if this debate is in fact about trans actors not having the opportunity to work like other actors, then let’s be clear about that and say it specifically.
“That’s a very different point. Good to be exact,” the Independent report him as saying.
The 55-year-old star, who played a drag queen in 1994 The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, issued an apology for tweeting about the ongoing and contentious debate on Tuesday, March 28.
He captioned the lengthy apology: I posted a tweet yesterday that I shouldn’t have, which I’ve now deleted to avoid upsetting anyone else. A fuller apology and explanation of the point I was raising is attached. xx man.
Guy Pearce tweeting about trans issues was a bad call
In the apology, Guy Pearce noted that his gender identity question in the casting process was a bad idea to tweet.
He went on to note that the topic needed to be discussed face-to-face for a good amount of time for everyone to be heard and understood, adding that he realized his message was “insensitive”.
The point I wanted to raise was about the defense of the definition of action and nothing more. Throwing the subject on a particular minority group was unnecessary, especially from a man like me, with a “full house” of privileges.
I am in no position to complain about fairness, at least not on my own behalf.
Referring to his breakout role in PriscillaPearce said people have asked him: Don’t you think gay people should have played these roles? Similar questions are now being asked about trans actors and trans roles.
“Minor communities are underrepresented on screen”
It made me think even more about acting as an art form and its play in the world. A lot of underage communities are underrepresented on screen, as are actors from those communities, the star continued.
Pearce, who played gay rights activist Cleve Jones in the Dustin Lance Black miniseries, When we get upin 2017, said he doesn’t believe artists should have to announce their identities, and that suggesting the game can only come from one’s own lived experience “annihilates our imagination.
He concluded by again apologizing for focusing crudely on a single, already harassed minority.
The post received hundreds of retweets and thousands of likes, with comments praising him for his full apology.
Trans broadcaster India Willoughby commented: Nice one, Guy who seems very fair to me.
Other comments described the apology as excellent, genuine, and thorough.
The debate over cisgender actors playing trans roles is often raised by stars who receive criticism for getting roles outside of how they identify.
In January, Eddie Redmayne came under fire for his casting as the Danish painter who underwent one of the world’s first documented gender affirmation surgeries, in 2015. The Danish Girl for which he received an Oscar nomination.
Redmayne revealed he regretted taking on the role and attended a workshop with trans actors, who he rightly said “asked him about the film.
Likewise, the director of the Oscar-Award-winning The whale, Darren Aronofsky, was forced to respond to widespread criticism that Brendan Fraser was portrayed as an obese gay man.
In an interview with VarietyAronofsky claimed that he and the casting directors chose The Mummy star, who won Best Actor at the Oscars earlier this month because he just needed the right actor for the role.
How did this story make you feel?
Sending feedback…
Thank you for your feedback!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thepinknews.com/2023/03/29/guy-pearce-trans-actors-tweet-apology/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Med-Tech Innovation Awards finalists announced
- Cancer Times 2: Synchronous but Surviving
- Surprise delay in Indonesian elections deemed unconstitutional | News from Joko Widodo
- Hong Kong actor Bosco Wong, 42, says he has no interest in getting married
- Huskers received recruiting aid from the top target’s sister
- Kylies latest metallic halter dress is what prom dress dreams are made of
- How the European Champions Alliance is helping scale-up sustain and foster innovation in Europe
- Increase in registered acute kidney injury in German hospitals
- Hollywood Loves a Corporate Origin Story, Even for Falling Blocks Chicago Tribune
- Craig opens Texas Relays – Purdue Boilermakers
- 22 pretty midi dresses 2023
- Anti-aging potential found in invasive weeds