Hollywood Loves a Corporate Origin Story, Even for Falling Blocks Chicago Tribune

A combination of art and math, Tetris is 8-bit poetry in motion or so is the sales pitch offered by director Jon S. Bairds’ biopic about efforts to license the Russian video game for distribution and are you still awake?

Hollywood loves a corporate origin story. Next month comes Air, Nike’s mash note delivered as a film by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. In May, well see the release of BlackBerry. But first on deck is Apple TV+ with Tetris.

With Taron Egerton (Kingsman: The Secret Service), the stylistic approach is upbeat, bordering on camp with all the requisite ’80s signifiers on the soundtrack. It’s a story (from screenwriter Noah Pink) where everyone has dollar signs for their eyes and the heroes are the savviest dealmakers in the room. It doesn’t look so much like a movie as something spicy prepared for MBA programs.

The year is 1988. Egerton plays Henk Rogers, who runs a struggling software company in Tokyo. His own games failed to take off, but after trying out Tetris at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, he’s convinced it has the potential to be a hit. I played Tetris for five minutes, he tells his dubious banker. I still see blocks falling in my dreams.

All he has to do is get the rights.

Not as simple as it seems. There are third parties in the way, in particular Robert Maxwell, a real-life London equivalent of Logan Roy Estates, and he proves to be a serious obstacle to Henks aw-shucks’ ambitions.

So Henk teams up with Nintendo’s operations in Seattle instead of launching the Game Boy and he sees a loophole: no one has secured the portable rights to Tetris yet. Those are up for grabs. The most direct route, Henk decides, is to go to Moscow and sort things out himself.

Licensing the Soviet Union and the shadowy characters he encounters would prove to be its own complication and that’s the film’s most interesting narrative ploy: how to negotiate with a government you don’t understand. , let alone a government on the verge of collapse? When the people you reunite with might throw you or the game’s creator, a shy and soulful programmer named Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) into a Russian gulag? When that bastard Robert Maxwell works behind the scenes, promising bribes and muddying the waters?

Just because Alexey invented the game doesn’t mean he’s running the show. He has no power here. Stern men in suits, whether KGB or not, will make the decisions. Things are precarious. Henk wants to be friends, but he is loud and intrusive and this puts Alexey in danger. There are so many risks and also moments that come along as Hollywood flourishes, including a car chase through Moscow that makes sense.

Films focused on Henks’ point of view seem like a miscalculation. This isn’t a story about the creative process behind developing the games (an explanation that takes up the whole half minute here), it’s about Licence the game. And this process is handled with all the intensity and diplomatic urgency of a negotiation to free dissidents or a reminder of the arms race. Sit down with that for a moment.

Henks’ contacts in Seattle try to warn him: you’re entering a communist country that still sees America as enemy number one if you go there, we can’t protect you. Henk shrugs: Okey dokey, like a cousin of Ted Lasso, full of entrepreneurial enthusiasm and naivety.

Egerton is very good here, playing a decent guy who sticks his head out and decides it’s worth it anyway. But Alexeys’ story is far more compelling, though we have no idea, aside from his suspicion, what he thinks of it all. We see him threatened twice while he’s with his two young boys, and then later he’s kicked out of an apartment he’s lived in all his life. The stakes are real.

Crucially: What is the benefit to him personally if Henk rather than anyone gets the rights to the game? Were left to guess, but looking back, the answer is clear: Alexey and his family eventually immigrated to the United States, where he and Henk formed their own business and became wealthy. But none of this is presented as even a remote possibility during these tense negotiations in Moscow.

At least Tetris is just a movie, not a 9 episode series.

A little background on Robert Maxwell is also helpful. Prior to his death in 1991, he owned a number of newspapers including the Daily Mirror, as well as the video game publishing spin-off Mirrorsoft. In the film’s postscript, he notes that he stole $900 million from his companies’ pension funds and had debts of $5 billion, which destroyed his media empire. He was also the father of Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence sentence for conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse minors.

Curiously, no one in the film spends much time talking about the game. Our brains like to organize things and pieces of squares cascading across a computer screen are just waiting to be placed in their right place. This constraint is interesting. Decades after it first hit the market, experts would find that playing the game has proven useful for people with PTSD. It is interesting too and all of that is absent in this narrative because the art of the deal is what Tetris is all about.

That and the profits that would rain down non-stop like the boxy graphics of the game itself.

Just to drive home that point, the Pet Shop Boys sings tantalizingly and makes big money over the closing credits.

2 Star Tetris (out of 4)

Where to watch: AppleTV+

