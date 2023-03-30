Brad Pitt is selling an iconic Hollywood Hills mansion bought 29 years ago for 10 million more than he bought it





BRAD Pitt has reportedly sold his iconic Hollywood Hills mansion. Pitt, 59, recently sold the property for an impressive $39 million, TMZ reported. 7 Brad Pitt reportedly sold his Hollywood Hills mansion Credit: Getty Images – Getty 7 Pitt reportedly sold the mansion for $39 million Credit: Jeff Rayner/Coleman-Rayner 2020 7 The actor first bought the property in 1994 Credit: Jeff Rayner/Coleman-Rayner 2020 The Bullet Train actor bids farewell to his pad Los Feliz after nearly three decades. He said he made a significant profit on the sale. The actor first bought the property in 1994 from actress Cassandra Peterson for $1.7 million. Two years later, he bought a small house for $380,000 at the back of his property and, in 1998, acquired another neighboring house for $475,000. When he is married to Angelina JoliePitt bought another small property in 2008 for nearly $1.3 million. Finally, he bought a huge barn with a secret cave and its own bar for $1.1 million in 2009. Before their split in 2016, Pitt lived in the California home alongside his ex-wife Pretty and their six children. The main house boasts an impressive 6,700 square feet, with five bedrooms and five bathrooms. It also contains a skate park, ballroom, movie theater, motorbike garage, stone house, and Koi pond. The Big Short actor is reportedly moving into a $40 million mansion in Carmel, Northern California. It is said to be the most expensive property ever sold in the area. Carmel-by-the-Sea is a favorite spot for aging stars like the late Doris Day, Joan Fontaine and Betty White. Clint Eastwood also calls it home. The move comes ahead of new legislation meant to uproot the Hollywood elite from their homes in Los Angeles. On April 1, a new tax will be introduced that will require sellers to pay a 4% transfer tax on homes over $5 million. The tax, called Measure ULA, has seen a number of celebrities put their homes on the market. Kylie Jenner, Britney Spears and jim carrey are among those selling their homes in Los Angeles. 7 The property contains a skate park, ballroom, movie theatre, motorbike garage, stone house and Koi pond Credit: Jeff Rayner/Coleman-Rayner 2020 7 Pitt lived in the California home alongside his ex-wife Jolie and their six children before their split in 2016 Credit: Jeff Rayner/Coleman-Rayner 2020 7 The main house boasts an impressive 6,700 square feet, with five bedrooms and five bathrooms Credit: Jeff Rayner/Coleman-Rayner 2020 7 Pitt first bought the house in 1994 and has since expanded the property Credit: Jeff Rayner/Coleman-Rayner 2020

