North Hollywood Printing Shop in Shambles months after standoff – NBC Los Angeles





A North Hollywood business owner can vividly recall the day in August of last year when his life changed in what he calls “a matter of milliseconds.” Carlos Pena, owner of NoHo Printing & Graphics, recalled looking outside the business he has run for more than a decade around lunchtime on August 3 and seeing a man running into his direction with police in pursuit. This man barricaded himself inside the store on Lankershim Boulevard, triggering a lengthy confrontation with several law enforcement agencies. “It was crazy,” said Pena, 55. “I was getting even more nervous. I didn’t know the guy was going to mess up my stuff.” US marshals, SWAT officers and other law enforcement officers surrounded the building. Tear gas was deployed. The fleeing man damaged ceilings and walls. His carpet, paper and expensive machinery were destroyed, Pena said. Pena could only watch and wait, which he did at a nearby business. By the time the clash ended more than a dozen hours later, the store was destroyed and the man had escaped. Seven months later, Pena said he was struggling to stay afloat. The day after the standoff, Pena said he had spoken with the US Marshals Office and was confident he would be reimbursed. He sent in a claim for $60,000 and was denied twice. He was also refused by his commercial insurance company. “All the doors have closed on me,” Pena said. “That’s the situation.” Pena estimated that he had lost more than 80% of his income. He also cleaned out his savings account. His next step could be to sell his house, Pena said. “Otherwise I will lose everything I have,” he said. NBCLA contacted the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office and the United States Marshals Office, but did not hear back. The Los Angeles Police Department said details could not be shared with NBCLA, but recommended a public information request with specific questions. In response to questions sent by the Los Angeles Timesthe LAPD said Pena’s claims are under review, but the agency is “unable to comment further.”

