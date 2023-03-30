Wes Anderson Actors who have been in Marvel movies: Quiz





Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Getty Images Cinematic universes are the cornerstone of the modern film industry. In an age where everything feels like part of a sequel or franchise, cinematic universes like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Wes Anderson Cinematic Universe provide the stability that audiences are looking for. Is WesCU technically a franchise? No! But both the MCU and WesCU have clearly defined comedic styles (the MCU is all behind me, isn’t it? While WesCU’s jokes are mostly off-the-wall statements), aesthetics (respectively explosive and lovable) and a penchant for stacking the cast with a list of returning A-listers who know how to handle the material. But do they share the same? Sometimes! (This means that sometimes.) With the trailer for Anderson’s next film city ​​of asteroids released March 29, showing a cavalcade of notable stars both new and returning to WesCu, we decided to put the two houses head-to-head. Below are a slew of actors who have starred in the MCU, WesCU, or both. Take the quiz to see if you can call yourself a real (non-gendered, non-pejorative) Movie Bro before city ​​of asteroids releases June 16. Is this actor in the MCU, WesCU, or both? Decide if each of these actors plays a character in the MCU, was involved in a Wes Anderson project, or both. It’s important to note that projects that haven’t been released yet are always fair game because we’re tricky like that. Tilda Swinton Yes right! Tilda Swinton plays the Elder (yikes!) in the MCU and has been in Wes Anderson movies like Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, And The French Dispatch. I love you, but you don’t know what you’re talking about. Tilda Swinton plays the Elder (yikes!) in the MCU and has been in Wes Anderson movies like Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, And The French Dispatch. Chris Evans Yes okay! Chris Evans plays Captain America in the MCU and hasn’t been in a Wes Anderson movie yet (although we’d love to see it). I love you, but you don’t know what you’re talking about. Chris Evans plays Captain America in the MCU and hasn’t been in a Wes Anderson movie yet (although we’d love to see it). Gwyneth Paltrow Yes okay! Paltrow has starred as Pepper Potts in numerous MCU films and as Margot Tenenbaum in The Royal Tenenbaums. No word on if she remembers either. I love you, but you don’t know what you’re talking about. Paltrow has starred as Pepper Potts in numerous MCU films and as Margot Tenenbaum in The Royal Tenenbaums. No word on if she remembers either. Ralph Fiennes Yes okay! Ralph Fiennes notably plays in The Grand Budapest Hotel and will also star in Anderson’s upcoming film The wonderful story of Henry Sugar. I love you, but you don’t know what you’re talking about. Ralph Fiennes was never MCU-ed but stars in Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel and will also star in the next The wonderful story of Henry Sugar. Edward Norton Yes okay! Norton starred in several Anderson projects, including the upcoming city ​​of asteroidsand also starred as the original MCU Hulk, though Marvel would prefer him if you forgot about him. I love you, but you don’t know what you’re talking about. Norton starred in several Anderson projects, including the upcoming city ​​of asteroidsand also starred as the original MCU Hulk, though Marvel would like you to forget about it. Jeffrey Wright Yes okay! Wright is both the right person for an Anderson project (The French Dispatch, Asteroid City) and for voicing the Watcher in the upcoming Disney+ animated series What if …?, which is technically part of the MCU. I love you, but you don’t know what you’re talking about. Wright is both the right person for an Anderson project (The French Dispatch, Asteroid City) and for voicing the Watcher in the upcoming Disney+ animated series What if…? which is technically part of the MCU. bradley cooper Yes okay! B Coops voices Rocket Raccoon in the MCU, which makes him far too busy to star in a Wes Anderson project. I love you, but you don’t know what you’re talking about. B Coops voices Rocket Raccoon in the MCU, which makes him far too busy to star in a Wes Anderson project. Scarlett Johansson Yes right! ScarJo portrayed Black Widow in the MCU, but she still has time for a weird white boy (I mean, she’s married to Colin Jost), and she both voiced a dog in isle of dogs and will soon play in City of asteroids. I love you, but you don’t know what you’re talking about. ScarJo portrayed Black Widow in the MCU, but she still has time for a weird white boy (I mean, she’s married to Colin Jost), and she both voiced a dog in isle of dogs and will soon play in City of asteroids. Jeff Goldblum Yes right! This quirkster is a perfect fit for Anderson-worms (Aquatic Life With Steve Zissou, Asteroid Cityetc.) and for the funny gay vibes demanded of an MCU villain, so he plays Grandmaster in several MCU movies. I love you, but you don’t know what you’re talking about. This quirkster is a perfect fit for Anderson-worms (Aquatic Life With Steve Zissou, Asteroid Cityetc.) and for the funny gay vibes demanded of an MCU villain, so he plays Grandmaster in several MCU movies. Elizabeth Olsen Yes right! Olsen is the Scarlett Witch in the MCU, but has yet to face the WesCU. If there was a button for “Should star in a WesCU movie”, however, it would be true. I love you, but you don’t know what you’re talking about. Olsen is the Scarlett Witch in the MCU, but has yet to face the WesCU. If there was a button for the movie “Should Star in a WesCU” that would be great. Dev Patel Yes right! It was tricky. Patel’s Wes Anderson Project, The wonderful story of Henry Sugarwon’t be released until later this year, but he never starred in the MCU. I love you, but you don’t know what you’re talking about. It was tricky. Patel’s Wes Anderson Project, The wonderful story of Henry Sugarwon’t be released until later this year, but he never starred in the MCU.

