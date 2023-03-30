No More Hollywood Movies About Hollywood Movies

One night last fall I sat in a movie theater to see a movie made by an old, movie-obsessed filmmaker about a young, movie-obsessed filmmaker navigating through adolescence to become an old, movie-obsessed filmmaker. the movie theater. Before the film, I attended previews of three different films, two of which focused, at least in part, on the magic of cinema and the complexity of its creators.

Is this hyper-targeted trailer placement, akin to seeing a bunch of blockbuster trailers before a superhero movie? Or is it a movie trend that’s recently seen a mind-boggling rise?

Maybe it’s neither. Maybe it’s just the bitter paranoia of this film school dropout. Or maybe Hollywood self-esteem has reached unseemly new heights, and no one making sausage is willing to admit it.

Do not mistake yourself. I like movies. I love going to the movies. I have an unwavering respect and appreciation for those who follow the calling of cinema, from the camera handles on the sets of the biggest blockbusters to the writers behind the darkest indies and oddities. Cinema is a noble profession that has surely changed the lives of countless people around the world, especially mine.

Yet in an ever-expanding world where new frontiers are being forged across just about every known culture, ideology, industry, and way of life or thought, why do we still get so many films about how interesting people look? who makes movies? As if Hollywood wasn’t considered enough of a self-obsessed orgy of incest with a litany of annual award-winning and award-winning procedures, presentations and pageantry in which the industry’s inherent narcissism can fester and swell, we’ve seemingly reached the pinnacle of movies about movies.

Hollywood sign of the times

The year 2022 brought no less than six cinema-centric films. By comparison, Marvel Studios’ equally oversaturated machine only produced three features in the same year.

Recent films-on-films include Damien ChazelleBabylon,Andrew At Dominik’sBlond,Sat Mendes Empire of Light,Steve by SpielbergThe Fablemans,Jordan Peele’sNoAndTo M by GormicanThe unbearable weight of massive talent a list featuring everything from hard-hitting dramas to satirical antics and even commentary on the exploitative nature of the film industry.

The thing is, we’ve seen it all.

The last twelve years have given usMichel Hazanavicius‘The artist(2011),Well Affleck’sArgo(2012), theCohen Brothers’Hail Caesar(2016),Damian At Chazelle’sLa La Land(2016),Quentin TarantinoOnce upon a time in Hollywood(2019) andDavid Fincher’sLack(2020) with two Best Picture Oscar winners and three Best Picture finalists. This is further proof that the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences loves Hollywood movies about Hollywood.

Not to mention other middling showbiz-centric biopics like Sacha Gervasi’s.Hitchcock(2012), by John Lee HancockSave Mr. Banks(2013), Jay Roach’sTrumbo(2015), Marielle Heller’sA beautiful day in the neighborhood(2019), Craig BrewerDolemite is my name(2019), by Aaron SorkinBe the Ricardos(2021), or the endless barrage of extremely formulaic musical biopics.

Again, we’ve seen it all before.

Reinvent the reel

With over a century of incessant cinematic everything, we know movies are magic. We know creativity can save the world. And we know that show business is a fierce and fickle beast.

Hollywood has told us this one way or another since the dawn of cinema. Earlier films such as William A. Wellman’sA star is born(1937), Billy Wildersunset boulevard(1950), and Stanley Donan and Gene KellySing in the Rain(1952) said it all in a way almost impossible to top ever since, even with the continued evolution of the industry and its medium.

Simply put, Hollywood is doing itself no favors by trying to convince the movie-going public that they aren’t completely and hopelessly obsessed with themselves by releasing (and subsequently attributing) so many Hollywood films about Hollywood and the Hollywood who make them. Yes, some of these films are truly transcendent works of art. But then some areBabylon.

Chazelle’s 2022 showbiz opus is a sprawling, scintillating epic with laughs, tears, thrills and chills, featuring an ensemble cast of some of today’s most charismatic and bankable stars, directed by an Oscar-winning filmmaker. Yet, just like the silent film stars he portrays,Babylon the days were numbered from the start.

The three-hour-plus epic of tinsel town had so much to enjoy, including dynamic editing, a masterful score, and heart-pounding spectacle and yet just as much not to care if not outright hate, as its inherent “more is better” approach, a complete lack of subtlety and four different climaxes, with surprisingly little originality along the way.

Screening by popular demand?

Like most other art forms and media, film is an ever-changing machine perpetuated by trends that come and go. From great American Western to sci-fi epic, mid-budget adult drama (a nearly extinct relic of the past) to today’s relentless superhero tentpoles, genres and styles come and go. are coming. If millions of people are paying to see a certain type of film, you can expect that type of film (and many mediocre imitators) to soon become a mainstay in your local cinema.

But are people really lining up to consume Hollywood-centric cinema in such large quantities?

AccordingRanking Box Office Mojodomestic box office performance for all theatrically released films of 2022,The unbearable weight of massive talentwas the 53rd highest-grossing film of the year,The Fabelmansarrived at #67,Babylonat No. 82 (available in theaters only the last ten days of the year, although it is still widely recognized as an underperformer) and Empire of Light at #166 on 200 theatrical releases.

Only No the film with probably the least to do with direct filmmaking from our aforementioned list (while still offering arguably the most to say from any of its peers) makes the top 20 for 2022, ranking #14.

To be clear, I don’t rate or devalue a movie based solely on its box office performance. Kyle Balda’sMinions: The Rise of Gru(2022) won 6th place in the same list, after all. I wonder why we apparently get an influx of a certain type of film when the genre doesn’t seem to be drawing audiences to the big screen in droves.

A vicious cinematic circle

An old creative adage persists in the world of screenwriting (and in most writing 101 classes): “write what you know”.

So if filmmakers feel compelled to creatively unpack their Hollywood-origin stories, influences, and inspirations, I can understand that reasoning. Even in its most detached form from reality, art is nothing if not the product of the personal experience or exhibition of an artist (real or imagined) in one form or another.

So there’s certainly reason to believe that the film industry’s inescapable nature of self-admiration has become so potent that it’s contaminating the “what you know” of its storytellers at an alarming rate. But with such mediocre-at-best box office returns, it’s worth wondering if we’ve reached the point where “What You Know” has failed to sate the appetites of movie-going audiences. I think (and hope) it does. Because if Hollywood Movies About Hollywood Movies 2022 has taught us anything, we know enough.

So what’s keeping the Hollywood movies about movies trend alive? That’s maybe the only way some filmmakers can stay filmmakers, you know, to keep sucking the boot and sucking the pacifier and so on. Feedback. Then again, this may have less to do with the film industry and more with the current state of American culture in general, which has only become increasingly insular.

Whatever the reason for the true threat of the extinction of the dying cinematic experience, perhaps Hollywood will begin to turn its gaze to the lesser-seen parts of the world and the less-explored aspects of life. human experience or, at the very least, to the parts of the country where most of its ticket-buying spectators live and yearn for something new.