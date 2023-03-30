Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown Sentenced In Speeding Case – OutKick





Arizona Cardinals wide receiver and former crow Marchioness “Hollywood” Brown was sentenced on Wednesday due to a run-in with the law last year when he was caught speeding nearly double the area speed limit. According TMZ Sportsan Arizona judge ruled that Brown would be fined $473 for the offense, adding that Brown would not be liable for any of it after receiving credit for being jailed the day of his arrest. RELATED: AZ CARDINALS WR MARQUISE BROWN ARRESTED FOR CRIMINAL EXPEDITION “This is my first time doing anything,” Marquise Brown told Desert Ridge Court Judge Cathy Riggs. (Credit: FOX10) Marquise Brown gets slapped on the wrist for crazy speeding Brown was arrested on August 3, 2022, after hitting 126 mph on the Loop 101 freeway in North Phoenix, AZ, nearly double the 65 mph speed limit. Le Broad was not intoxicated during the ride, but his speeding was felony, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper who arrested Hollywood. Le Broad was slapped with a class 3 misdemeanor for speeding. Brown initially faced two charges, including violating HOV lane rules, but one was dismissed. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Fateful draft night For Hollywood Brown In 2022, Brown recorded 67 catches for 709 receiving yards and three touchdowns at Arizona last season. The sentence came as a relief to both Brown and the Cardinals. With expectations that DeAndre Hopkins could be traded this offseason, all of the targets and attention should go to Marquise Brown as the next man. The Baltimore Ravens traded Brown in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Baltimore received the No. 23 pick in that year’s draft before ultimately falling to 25th place. “I asked [Baltimore] for a post-season trade,” Brown said regarding his move, as relayed by the official Ravens website. “It was just my happiness.” Brown mentioned that Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was aware of his desire to leave Baltimore. Marquise Brown joins the Cardinals in 2022 (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) “I told Lamar about it after my sophomore year,” Brown added. “Then after my third year, leading up to the end of the season, he wasn’t playing anymore. I let him know again, ‘Bro, I can’t do it.’ “It’s not really about Lamar. I like the sea. It was just that the system wasn’t for me. I love all my teammates. I like guys. But it was just something I had to figure out for myself. The Ravens, we both did well. I didn’t go out and publicize anything. I just kept it at home, I continued to work. Everything worked. » (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

