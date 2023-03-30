Entertainment
Actors Express Production explores French anti-Semitism
A new drama that focuses on the dilemma facing Jews in today’s France opens April 14 at Actors Express, the theater company at the King Plow Center on Atlantas West Side. The play, Prayer for the French Republic, tells how a French family copes with rising anti-Semitism in France. It opened to generally positive reviews upon its off-Broadway debut last year.
With anti-Semitism being a significant issue in American life, director Freddie Ashley, who is also the artistic director of Actors Express, thought the time was right for local production.
The current moment, given the rise of anti-Semitism and anti-Semitic crimes, is precisely what the characters in the story are dealing with. It happened six years ago, seven years ago now, but anti-Semitism has only continued to escalate across Europe. and in our own country. So it just seems like we need to tell stories, I think, to combat that.
Receive the AJT newsletter by email and never miss our best stories
The play’s author, Joshua Harmon, is a Jew from New York who, while watching developments away from home, created an American character named Molly, a 20-year-old who takes us into the problems facing distant relatives she travels to Paris.
When Daniel, the twenty-something son of his family, the Benhamous family, returns after being brutalized in the street by anti-Semites, his father, Charles, a Parisian doctor, is forced to face a question that haunted. Although his family has lived in France for hundreds of years, he asks Are we safe? Or is it time to go?
The words become a recurring theme in the play that had particular resonance for Adir Lev Mann, who plays Daniel, the observant, kipah-wearing Benhamous son. Mann lived in Israel as a child and traveled to Paris to prepare for the role.
Having family members from the Jewish communities of Morocco and Iraq helped him understand the importance of the issues raised by the play.
Because it depicts different types of Jews, this piece encapsulates the modern Jewish experience, Mann commented. We have both an American Jew and French Jews who are Ashkenazi and Sephardi. In Prière pour la République française, they are all brought together to deal with subjects in a way that it has not been possible to summarize so well elsewhere. The story does a pretty good job of hitting all of those marks.
How to survive in a country plagued by anti-Semitism is a dilemma that the French Jewish community has faced for generations. The play takes us back several times to 1945. At the start of the Nazi occupation, more than 340,000 Jews lived in France. Around 75,000 of them were deported to concentration camps. Often they were arrested with the help of French police and French political collaborators of the Nazis. Only about 2,500 of those expelled returned to confront many of their neighbors who had aided the Nazis.
Prayer for the French Republic, which takes its title from a text in the French Jewish prayer book, is a complex story. There are 11 actors in the play which takes place over three hours. Director Ashley admits in her direction and performance, the play is a challenge. What makes it possible to redeem it, for him, is the quality of the writings.
The playwright is a very close friend of mine and often shares ongoing ideas he’s been working on with me, Ashley said. And we have a long professional history together. And he sent me this piece and I couldn’t believe what I was reading. It was so powerful, so well written. It’s hard to deny what this piece offers.
The play won four 2022 Drama Desk Awards, including Best New Production, New Yorks Outer Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Play, and was the inaugural winner of the Trish Vradenburg Jewish Play Prize, awarded by Theater J at the Jewish Community Center in Washington.
Freddy Ashley sees the success of Prayer as a promising development for recent theater, which has often focused on stories and voices that have struggled to be heard. This includes the contemporary Jewish experience that Joshua Harmon finds so appealing.
I think finding plays that have the authentic voice of a lived experience of cultural heritage, like Jewish life today, Ashley observes, is something really exciting in theater right now. It allows us to see unfiltered stories through another lens, but from a place of authenticity.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atlantajewishtimes.com/actors-express-production-explores-french-antisemitism/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Softball eliminated in series-opener by Princeton, 7-0
- iPhone update brings new emoji
- The British government has threatened legal action over the Australian trade deal.
- Cowboy Tennis falls to No. 1 Texas
- The Mucky Duck sign is back in Captiva 50 years after it was stolen
- Strong singles lead men’s tennis to 5-2 victory over Marquette
- UNCF’s New York-starred A Mind Is Gala Raises Over $700,000 for HBCUs and Students to Graduate
- Men’s Track & Field in fourth place after the first day of the Colonial Relay
- Normandy Medieval Fair 2023 returns to Reaves Park | Culture
- NATO is about to expand with Finland joining the Western defense alliance.
- Half-baked half-heart: Critics scoff at long-awaited UK climate strategy | energy industry
- Mountainfilm Featured Artists | Culture & Leisure