Actors Express Production explores French anti-Semitism

A new drama that focuses on the dilemma facing Jews in today’s France opens April 14 at Actors Express, the theater company at the King Plow Center on Atlantas West Side. The play, Prayer for the French Republic, tells how a French family copes with rising anti-Semitism in France. It opened to generally positive reviews upon its off-Broadway debut last year.

With anti-Semitism being a significant issue in American life, director Freddie Ashley, who is also the artistic director of Actors Express, thought the time was right for local production.

The current moment, given the rise of anti-Semitism and anti-Semitic crimes, is precisely what the characters in the story are dealing with. It happened six years ago, seven years ago now, but anti-Semitism has only continued to escalate across Europe. and in our own country. So it just seems like we need to tell stories, I think, to combat that.

Freddy Ashley, director of Prayer for the French Republic, is encouraged by new voices, like Joshua Harmon, from contemporary theatre.

The play’s author, Joshua Harmon, is a Jew from New York who, while watching developments away from home, created an American character named Molly, a 20-year-old who takes us into the problems facing distant relatives she travels to Paris.

When Daniel, the twenty-something son of his family, the Benhamous family, returns after being brutalized in the street by anti-Semites, his father, Charles, a Parisian doctor, is forced to face a question that haunted. Although his family has lived in France for hundreds of years, he asks Are we safe? Or is it time to go?

The words become a recurring theme in the play that had particular resonance for Adir Lev Mann, who plays Daniel, the observant, kipah-wearing Benhamous son. Mann lived in Israel as a child and traveled to Paris to prepare for the role.

The role of Daniel in Prayer for the French Republic is played by Adir Lev Mann, who researched the play in Paris.

Having family members from the Jewish communities of Morocco and Iraq helped him understand the importance of the issues raised by the play.

Because it depicts different types of Jews, this piece encapsulates the modern Jewish experience, Mann commented. We have both an American Jew and French Jews who are Ashkenazi and Sephardi. In Prière pour la République française, they are all brought together to deal with subjects in a way that it has not been possible to summarize so well elsewhere. The story does a pretty good job of hitting all of those marks.

How to survive in a country plagued by anti-Semitism is a dilemma that the French Jewish community has faced for generations. The play takes us back several times to 1945. At the start of the Nazi occupation, more than 340,000 Jews lived in France. Around 75,000 of them were deported to concentration camps. Often they were arrested with the help of French police and French political collaborators of the Nazis. Only about 2,500 of those expelled returned to confront many of their neighbors who had aided the Nazis.

Prayer for the French Republic at Actors Express runs from April 20 to May 14.

Prayer for the French Republic, which takes its title from a text in the French Jewish prayer book, is a complex story. There are 11 actors in the play which takes place over three hours. Director Ashley admits in her direction and performance, the play is a challenge. What makes it possible to redeem it, for him, is the quality of the writings.

The playwright is a very close friend of mine and often shares ongoing ideas he’s been working on with me, Ashley said. And we have a long professional history together. And he sent me this piece and I couldn’t believe what I was reading. It was so powerful, so well written. It’s hard to deny what this piece offers.

The play won four 2022 Drama Desk Awards, including Best New Production, New Yorks Outer Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Play, and was the inaugural winner of the Trish Vradenburg Jewish Play Prize, awarded by Theater J at the Jewish Community Center in Washington.

Freddy Ashley sees the success of Prayer as a promising development for recent theater, which has often focused on stories and voices that have struggled to be heard. This includes the contemporary Jewish experience that Joshua Harmon finds so appealing.

I think finding plays that have the authentic voice of a lived experience of cultural heritage, like Jewish life today, Ashley observes, is something really exciting in theater right now. It allows us to see unfiltered stories through another lens, but from a place of authenticity.