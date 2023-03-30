Rina Sawayama on Working With Keanu Reeves, Hollywood Rejection and Rolling Forward | Ents & Arts News

While she’s certainly not the first musician to dabble in acting, Rina Sawayama is refreshingly honest about the rejection she faced ahead of her big break.

The star, whose second album Hold The Girl was released in September 2022, plays janitor Akira in John Wick: Chapter 4, the latest film in the action franchise starring Keanu Reeves.

She tells Sky News’ Backstage podcast that she had been looking to land an acting role for some time before landing the role.

“I actually made self-tapes, when I was sent a really good script and when I have the time, and also when I have the energy, because I hate doing them,” Sawayama said. “But I’ve been doing them for a number of years, and I came pretty close to getting a few roles but didn’t land anything.”

Director Chad Stahelski’s call came as the musician was in the final stages of writing her album.

“He was like, I can’t find the person to play this character, I came across your clips and it’s clear that you can act and you can dance and you can do stunt choreography – I had done scenes of fight in one of them – so you want to come to Berlin and do that? It was one of those Hollywood dreams come true.”

Like previous films in the John Wick franchise, Chapter 4 is packed with long and detailed fight scenes.

While Sawayama’s experience as a touring artist was undoubtedly good training when it came to the grueling filming schedule, she says the five weeks of nightly filming bothered her. “Your skin sort of turns gray when you do night shifts.

“My call time would be like 6 p.m. or something and then we end at 6 a.m., 5 a.m., and I would have to put on sunglasses so I couldn’t see daylight so I could sleep, and so when you do that for five weeks, you go a little crazy.”

Although the experience was physically difficult, she says it pushed her out of her comfort zone – “something a little superhuman”.

She says: “So many things were my firsts and the nervousness and anxiety you feel when you do something for the first time – trying to do it in front of hundreds of people and then now millions of people going to watch That !”

As for preparing for the role, Sawayama was put on probation, five hours a day for five days a week, for five weeks. “It’s a mix of strength training and making sure you don’t get hurt, so that’s the whole point of then a stunt choreography workout – breaking it down into the little things.”

An unexpected event? “I’ve done a lot of front rolls before – has anyone done a front roll since the age of 10?! It’s really weird to do front rolls after the age of 10, c It’s like your brain can’t handle it.”

In the film, Reeves reprises his role as a retired hitman desperate to break free from the organization that has a hold on him. Sawayama says his reputation as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood definitely matched his background.

“He’s so nice – like there’s really nothing else to say! It’s really nice to be able to step onto the set of your first movie and you don’t feel intimidated by anyone, you don’t have to don’t feel like you can’t ask questions.

“When [Keanu] was on set, I didn’t feel like, oh my god, I have to behave a certain way because he’s so famous, you know? It was just like, cool, we’re in the scene together, and we were just chatting and it was really cool.”

