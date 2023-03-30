Entertainment
Rina Sawayama on Working With Keanu Reeves, Hollywood Rejection and Rolling Forward | Ents & Arts News
While she’s certainly not the first musician to dabble in acting, Rina Sawayama is refreshingly honest about the rejection she faced ahead of her big break.
The star, whose second album Hold The Girl was released in September 2022, plays janitor Akira in John Wick: Chapter 4, the latest film in the action franchise starring Keanu Reeves.
She tells Sky News’ Backstage podcast that she had been looking to land an acting role for some time before landing the role.
“I actually made self-tapes, when I was sent a really good script and when I have the time, and also when I have the energy, because I hate doing them,” Sawayama said. “But I’ve been doing them for a number of years, and I came pretty close to getting a few roles but didn’t land anything.”
Director Chad Stahelski’s call came as the musician was in the final stages of writing her album.
“He was like, I can’t find the person to play this character, I came across your clips and it’s clear that you can act and you can dance and you can do stunt choreography – I had done scenes of fight in one of them – so you want to come to Berlin and do that? It was one of those Hollywood dreams come true.”
Like previous films in the John Wick franchise, Chapter 4 is packed with long and detailed fight scenes.
While Sawayama’s experience as a touring artist was undoubtedly good training when it came to the grueling filming schedule, she says the five weeks of nightly filming bothered her. “Your skin sort of turns gray when you do night shifts.
“My call time would be like 6 p.m. or something and then we end at 6 a.m., 5 a.m., and I would have to put on sunglasses so I couldn’t see daylight so I could sleep, and so when you do that for five weeks, you go a little crazy.”
Although the experience was physically difficult, she says it pushed her out of her comfort zone – “something a little superhuman”.
She says: “So many things were my firsts and the nervousness and anxiety you feel when you do something for the first time – trying to do it in front of hundreds of people and then now millions of people going to watch That !”
As for preparing for the role, Sawayama was put on probation, five hours a day for five days a week, for five weeks. “It’s a mix of strength training and making sure you don’t get hurt, so that’s the whole point of then a stunt choreography workout – breaking it down into the little things.”
An unexpected event? “I’ve done a lot of front rolls before – has anyone done a front roll since the age of 10?! It’s really weird to do front rolls after the age of 10, c It’s like your brain can’t handle it.”
In the film, Reeves reprises his role as a retired hitman desperate to break free from the organization that has a hold on him. Sawayama says his reputation as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood definitely matched his background.
Click to subscribe to Backstage wherever you get your podcasts
“He’s so nice – like there’s really nothing else to say! It’s really nice to be able to step onto the set of your first movie and you don’t feel intimidated by anyone, you don’t have to don’t feel like you can’t ask questions.
“When [Keanu] was on set, I didn’t feel like, oh my god, I have to behave a certain way because he’s so famous, you know? It was just like, cool, we’re in the scene together, and we were just chatting and it was really cool.”
John Wick: Chapter 4 has been released in cinemas in the UK. Find out more about the film in the latest episode of Backstage – Sky News’ film and TV podcast
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/rina-sawayama-on-working-with-keanu-reeves-hollywood-rejection-and-forward-rolls-12844782
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Softball eliminated in series-opener by Princeton, 7-0
- iPhone update brings new emoji
- The British government has threatened legal action over the Australian trade deal.
- Cowboy Tennis falls to No. 1 Texas
- The Mucky Duck sign is back in Captiva 50 years after it was stolen
- Strong singles lead men’s tennis to 5-2 victory over Marquette
- UNCF’s New York-starred A Mind Is Gala Raises Over $700,000 for HBCUs and Students to Graduate
- Men’s Track & Field in fourth place after the first day of the Colonial Relay
- Normandy Medieval Fair 2023 returns to Reaves Park | Culture
- NATO is about to expand with Finland joining the Western defense alliance.
- Half-baked half-heart: Critics scoff at long-awaited UK climate strategy | energy industry
- Mountainfilm Featured Artists | Culture & Leisure