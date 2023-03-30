Sly watch the paint dry! Beloved actor Stallone takes up painting and shows off artwork on Instagram

While Sylvester Stallone is still in high demand as an actor, he has recently shown another artistic side as a painter.

The 76-year-old actor and filmmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday, showing off a new art shot with paint covering one of his forearms.

He also shared images of some of his most recent paintings, along with a message to his 15.9 million Instagram followers.

‘Everyone should try to paint what they feel! Keep knocking! Sorry some of these pages are cut off, but that’s the format for Instagram,’ Sly said in the post.

The post comes just days after joining daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, to plug their new coffee brand Tiger Eye.

The first painting he showed apparently showed an abstract version of the actor’s face, including a few different clock faces with the word “Civilian” in black.

The second tableau showed the face of a screaming man with what appears to be a sun and the silhouette of a woman.

The third painting showed what appeared to be two eyes with a black streak between them with words saying, “We have to start again and again.”

The fourth painting seemed to be much more abstract with a purple, yellow and green color scheme.

The fifth tableau seemed like a clear homage to his Rocky Balboa persona, showing a boxer with blood and sweat dripping from him.

The sixth and ninth frames appeared to be from the same painting, another abstract piece including phrases such as “Everything scares your a***es to death”

The seventh photo is another abstract piece with an olive green color scheme.

The tenth and final image shows what appears to be a nude woman on the cover of Life Magazine.

The action icon has teamed up with her daughters to promote their coffee brand Tiger Eye with a photo shoot for GoPuff, where the product is exclusively delivered.

Stallone commented on the post: “There is no better tasting fresh coffee on the market.” Trust me.

The actor will also dive into the world of reality TV with his new Paramount Plus series The Family Stallone.

The eight-episode series is set to debut this spring, following the action icon, his wife Jennifer Flavin and their daughters.

During an interview with The Hollywood ReporterStallone confessed to the time he agreed to do the show for his daughters, and the time he will be able to spend with them, instead of shooting another movie alone.

‘[That’s] one of the reasons I wanted to do the reality show I took a lot of shit for,” he said, before admitting he was thrilled viewers saw him in his element. .

He explained how he finally said yes because he’s on top of his job as a filmmaker again: “I’ve got this resurgence going on, so why not show people right now what it’s all about, not when are you finished or retired?”

“A lot of things have won me over, but I have won my dreams and my aspirations. Now is their moment,” Stallone said, while remarking on his child’s career.