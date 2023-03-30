Lisa Vanderpump West Hollywood Restaurant Pump Lounge could close or sell





Reality TV star Lisa Vanderpumps, the West Hollywood restaurant on Santa Monica Boulevard, which opened in 2014, could very well close soon unless the restaurant manages to secure a new long-term lease. Vanderpump, which does not own the Pump building, has so far been unable to sign a new agreement with the owners, and again this week a new real estate ad showed the pump space as up for grabs. That’s not all. Earlier this month, Pump had his liquor license revoked by the state liquor control board, though it has since been reinstated. Shortly after, Lisa Vanderpump spoke to entertainment tonight about the myriad problems at the restaurant, including the possibility that the business could be sold or the lease simply not renewed. In this HEY report, an unnamed source says the restaurant has been struggling since the pandemic began and may not be doing well financially. Pump has been a staple of reality television for the past decade, serving as the backdrop for all the scandals, intrigues and popcorn dramas from inside the Vanderpump Rules Empire. More recently, this drama has moved to Franklin Villages Schwartz & Sandys, where an infidelity scandal gobbled up a restaurant owner adjacent to Vanderpump (and of course, it’s all on TV). Co-owner Tom Sandoval says the restaurant is now in financial difficulty Also. Regardless of TV money and fame, Pump needs a new lease to continue operating in West Hollywood. Vanderpump said HEY that his team has a great relationship with the landlord and are currently discussing re-signing our lease, although realtor Leslie Haro says the landlord is still actively looking for a long-term tenant, per HEY. Haros CityStreet Business Brokerage Yesterday sent around a list announcing the availability of the iconic West Hollywood dining space. The listing does not specify financial terms, but says a ten-year lease is offered and the address is expected to be available within the next 90 days. What this ultimately means for Pump remains to be seen. This isn’t the first time the Mercurial TV star has found himself in trouble in the hospitality industry. Vanderpumps upscale Villa Blanca closed in 2020 after failing to find a suitable buyer for years. Vanderpump was also sued for $100,000 in 2021 by West Central Produce for nonpayment for goods delivered to Pump and Villa Blanca restaurants.

