Marvel’s Wonder Man Series Adds Fear the Walking Dead Actor to Cast





Fear the Walking Dead actor Demetrius Grosse has been cast as Eric Williams aka Grim Reaper, the brother of Simon Williams aka Wonder Man. According TVLine (opens in a new tab)the news was announced by industry insiders a few weeks ago, but has not been confirmed so far. Wonder Man, created by Stan Lee with Don Heck and Jack Kirby, made his comic book debut in 1964’s The Avengers #9. After his wealthy industrial father’s business began to fail thanks to competitor Stark Industries , Simon is given superpowers by supervillain Baron Zemo, becoming his own villain until he finally comes over to the good side – and joins the team – in The Avengers #160. Yahya Abdul-Maten II will play the main role. His brother Eric, the “black sheep” of the family, first appeared in The Avengers #52. He was eventually given a scythe by Spider-Man’s adversary, the Tinkerer, and assumed the name Grim Reaper. The series also sees Ben Kingsley reteam with Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton as the director has signed on to executive produce. Andrew Guest, best known for his work on 30 Rock, Community and Brooklyn 99, will serve as editor. Grosse recently completed a six-episode arc on Fear the Walking Dead and appeared in an episode of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. He also had recurring roles on The Rookie and Frontier. Wonder Man is set to begin filming this spring. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming in 2023 and beyond, or check out our list of all the new Marvel TV shows and movies you need to know about.

