How a West Hollywood home went from sinfully ugly to a cool, collectible gem





Fixing a house can be a romantic undertaking. Andre Herrero, co-founder of the architecture and design studio Charlap Hyman and Herrero, discovered it while designing an apartment for his girlfriend, Paige Zollars, who works in fashion. In 2020, Zollars and his sister, Laura, a music executive, bought a West Hollywood duplex that was ugly as hell, Herrero says. Untouched since the 1970s, it had a dated ski lodge aesthetic and a suffocating layout. I’m so grateful Andre came with us to see him, Paige said. Only an architect could have seen the potential. In an office-dining room on the mezzanine, the architect Andre Herrero is seated at a table made from the Autoprogettazione series by Enzo Maris. Paige (left) and Laura lean on wire mesh shelves. Chris Mottalini Herrero took it down to the posts and built it into a modern home with soft hues and airy spaces. Things got more layered when the architect introduced his favorite materials, stainless steel and wire mesh throughout the house, helping to distinguish zones by use: we hate open floor plans for small apartments, said Herrero. Everything seems smaller. Cheeky art enlivens the apartment, while American antiques ground it. Everything was done on a low budget without sacrificing quality. We were smart with our resources and took advantage of architectural quirks, Herrero says. Things that seem negative can contribute to a more romantic narrative. White metal mesh screens inspired by the modernist Pierre Chareau and Bernard Bijvoets 1932 Glass House separate the living area from the kitchen. The armchairs are by Pierre Legrain, and the framed cut-out papers are by Adam Charlap Hyman. Chris Mottalini This romance was introduced through different periods, materials and styles. Playful artwork balances serious antiques throughout the apartment. In the living room, for example, a sculpture by Olivia Erlanger of a coin in an eye hangs above the sofa. Intensely surreal, it recalls the dollhouses the two sisters played with when they were children. In the convivial spirit, a pair of 19th century Queen Anne style side tables provide space to work or eat from the sofa, while a stool by Shun Kinoshita in the foreground serves as housing for cell phones, television remote controls or any other bric-a-brac. Things that seem negative can contribute to a more romantic narrative. André Herrero While this project may seem small compared to some of Charlap Hyman & Herreros’ earlier work, the planning still required a deep dive into references, people and places from the past hundreds of years. A series of contemporary material interventions draw inspiration from historic interiors while remaining freshly up-to-date. Flanked by sculptural Lucky Star candles, the striking double-height steel fireplace is a tribute to the Parisian home of one of Yves Saint Laurent’s muses, Betty Catroux. Hidden behind it is a large-screen TV, the perfect, functional answer to Netflix-infused modern life. Chris Mottalini White metal mesh screens inspired by the modernists of Pierre Chareau and Bernard Bijvoets 1932 Maison de Verre separate the living space from the kitchen without blocking natural light. Paper cutouts framed by Herreros business partner Adam Charlap Hyman hang easily on pegboard. Two important Pierre Legrain armchairs from the same era as Maison de Verre purchased from Formative Modern offer movable seating and visual gravity in the living room. Pragmatism was in high demand in the kitchen. It was a disaster, says Herrero. Barely functional before the renovation with chipboard cabinets and a refrigerator that couldn’t fully open, the home’s kitchen is now spacious thanks to the use of under-stairs storage and clever shelving above. above the stove. A 19th century French Directoire candelabra by the sink is the perfect complement to the industrial Zangra pill-shaped ceiling lights in the kitchen. Chris Mottalini The drama returns in the most personal spaces. To introduce a bit of theatrics to Paiges’ bedroom, linens were hung behind the bed, which is topped with a vintage kimono pillow and surrounded by Adirondack twig tables: we loved their witchy quality, says Charlap Hyman. A ridged bud vase from Yali Glass perches on top of one, adding to their charm. In sister number two’s room, the vibes were completely different. We were thinking a bit about high tech, the design moment of the late 1970s and early 80s, says Charlap Hyman of Anne Libby’s steel sculpture above Laura’s bed. Its shape, which mimics a drawn blind, adds a bit of fantasy to the room. The rest of the decor is decidedly functional, in a sense: a Victorian papier-mâché chair serves as a bedside table facing a 1972 Tizio lamp from Artemide. Overall, the house is a quietly evocative hodgepodge. I try to create a bit of drama in every space I do, says Herrero. I want an emotional look. This story originally appeared in the April 2023 issue of ELLE DECOR. SUBSCRIBE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elledecor.com/design-decorate/house-interiors/a43232116/andre-herrero-west-hollywood-apartment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related