Pennywise actor reveals if he’s set to return for IT Prequel on HBO Max
As the HE the universe is about to expand, a key movie player is unlikely to return in the upcoming prequel show, Welcome to Derbyunder the HBO Max banner.
Welcome to Derby further explore the world of Stephen King HE universe, with its official description, via Varietyindicating that he “broadens the vision” two feature films by Andy Muschietti, HE And IT: Chapter 2.
Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs developed the project for television, with Fuchs confirmed to write the teleplay for its first episode and act as showrunner alongside Brad Caleb Kane and Andy as director for several installments.
Pennywise actor reacts to HBO Max’s IT Prequel show
Speaking as a guest on Jake’s catchesPennywise actor Bill Skarsgrd, who played the evil killer clown in 2017s HE and 2019 IT: Chapter two, addressed whether he will return as an iconic horror character in Welcome to Derby.
When Jake Hamilton of Jake’s Takes asked about his potential return, Skarsgrd first confirmed that he was “not currently involved” with the HE prequel show:
“Yeah, yeah, well, see what they come up with and what they do with it. Right now, I’m not involved in that.”
If a new actor plays Pennywise in Welcome to Derby (which is likely), the John Wick: Chapter 4 the villainous actor offered solid advice to his successor, telling him to “do it yourself, do it yourself, [and] Have fun with this:”
“And if anyone else gets to do it, my advice would be simply: do it yourself, do it yourself, have fun with it, you know what I mean? What I thought to be so nice about this character was how incredibly abstract he was. If you start reading Stephen Kings’ book on cocaine, you just think, “What is that?” I mean, there’s so many tantrums and weird abstractions that you can kind of sit back and decipher, and that’s what I did with the character, and I really enjoy that aspect, then I inform the character.”
Skarsgrd then shared that “all clues” playing Pennywise is found in Stephen King’s novel:
“And the book is really a gift in that way, so if somebody takes it, it’s just, go through the book and find all the clues, and they’re so there that you can kind of come to your own conclusions.
At the King’s HE universe, Pennywise is a shapeshifter who can take on the form of his victim’s fear, meaning Skarsgrd’s evil clown persona doesn’t have to appear due to Welcome to Derby serving as a prequel.
How Bill Skarsgrd’s Pennywise Can Return in Welcome to Derry (Theory)
Since Bill Skarsgrd’s portrayal of Pennywise in the HE the films were widely acclaimed by fans and critics alike, it’s unfortunate that he wasn’t involved in Welcome to Derby. Still, there’s a chance the actor will make a surprise appearance on the show, most likely in the season finale.
Welcome to Derby presents plenty of storytelling opportunities, with the show set to explore how Pennywise came to be. In IT: Chapter 2a glimpse of the clown’s horrific origin story was revealed when Jessica Chastain’s Beverly encountered the villain’s human form in a vision.
The Sequel’s Brief But Important Easter Egg About Pennywise’s Human Form Could Allude To Welcome to Derbyis the endgame.
It’s possible the prequel series will cover a lot of how she came to Earth, touching on aspects of the Macroverse and Deadlights.
Welcome to Derby could then explore This Is the First Murder while explaining the dreaded 27-year-old curse, including several time jumps that led to how the character was inspired by Pennywise the Dancing Clown.
Doing this would allow Skarsgrd to return, ending the show with his transformation into Pennywise.
HE And IT: Chapter 2 are streaming on HBO Max.
