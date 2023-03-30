This Is Pennywise Actor Shares If He’s Involved With HBO Max Prequel





HePennywise the Dancing Clown Actor Bill Skarsgård Reveals If He’s Involved in HBO Max’s Upcoming Prequel Series Welcome to Derby. Skarsgård terrified the public in He And It Chapter Two with his take on the extra-dimensional shapeshifter who terrorizes the children of Derry, Maine every 27 years. Pennywise was originally created by Stephen King in his 1986 horror novel He. Skarsgård is the only actor to portray the character recently, having taken over from Tim Curry, who played the role in 1990. As a result, many wondered if Skarsgård would be involved in the latest He adaptation. In an interview with Jake’s catches (via ComicBook.com), Skarsgård reveals if he will appear as Pennywise the Clown in the HBO Max prequel series. In addition to the working title, Welcome to Derby, not much is known about the series ordered by HBO Max in February. It will essentially be another ancient tale of the fictional city of Derry. Regarding Skarsgård’s involvement, check out the actor’s statement below: We will see what they offer and what they do with it. I am currently not involved in it. And if anyone else can do it, my advice would be simply: do it yourself, do it yourself, have fun with it, you know what I mean? What I found so enjoyable about this character was how incredibly abstract he was. Related: 6 Reasons Welcome To Derry Is More Exciting Than Chapter 3

Everything we know about Welcome to Derry so far Aside from Skarsgård’s confirmation that he is not involved in Welcome to Derby, few official details have been released. In fact, it’s not even clear if Welcome to Derby will feature any iteration of Pennywise. As noted above, the series will be set in the same town that Pennywise is known to terrorize, but its focus seems to be on the town itself rather than its most prolific monster. Welcome to Derby has been described as expanding He universe, which means it could delve into Pennywise’s long history or delve into completely new terrors in the Haunted City. The series is believed to be set in the early 1960s, years before the first He movie, which took place in 1988. If the series is set in 1961, in particular, it would fit Pennywise’s 27-year-old model. However, other than Skarsgård denying any involvement, no other casting details have been revealed. Besides that, there is no tentative release date. With the series only having been ordered by HBO a little over a month ago, however, Welcome to Derby is not expected to air until 2024. Despite these rare details, Welcome to Derby already has a solid crew behind it. Andy Muschietti, the director behind He And This chapter two developed Welcome to Derby with his sister, Barbara, alongside wonder woman writer Jason Fuchs. The series also has the backing of Stephen King, who welcomed the expansion of the Derry universe with the Muschietti siblings at the helm. Only time will tell how much Welcome to Derby evolves and what role its most iconic monster, Pennywise the Dancing Clown, will play in it, if any. Source: Jake’s catches (via ComicBook.com)

