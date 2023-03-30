We talk to 4 actors about the difficult roleExBulletin

Entertainment
Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman
Stephen Sondheim’s 1979 masterpiece, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, is back on Broadway. The story of a murderous barber, who teams up with a pastry chef owner in 19th century London, the show is gruesome, passionate and outrageously funny. And the lavish revival, starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford, a cast of 25 and an orchestra of 26, recently opened to rave reviews.
Since its creation 44 years ago, Sweeney Todd returned to New York in various forms, small off-Broadway productions, opera and concert versions, and a Broadway revival, where the actors played their own backing. Thus, there is a brotherhood of Sweeneys, who can share stories and exchange advice on the notoriously difficult role.
Four of them came to NPR’s office in New York for a high-profile conversation: pop singer Josh Groban, who only recently took the role; Michael Cerveris, who led the 2005 revival, playing guitar, while Patti LuPone played tuba; Norm Lewis, who played the role three times, most recently off-Broadway in an immersive production set in a pie shop, and Len Cariou, the original Sweeney.
The three younger Sweeneys, understandably, were interested to hear Cariou talk about the first production. He was in Manitoba, Canada when original director Hal Prince sent him the script. “And I came home and then I read it and I said ‘they’re crazy. It’s crazy,'” Cariou recalled with a laugh.
Crazy, because the show is about a barber who slaughters his clients. And his partner in crime, Ms. Lovett, disposes of the bodies by cooking them in meat pies. But Cariou had previously worked with Stephen Sondheim, on A little night music. “And he was like, ‘Well. You know, if he writes a really romantic score, that might be interesting,'” he recalled, adding, “The guy is pretty smart, you know.”
And Sondheim wrote a Really romantic score. Cariou went to the composer’s house for a preview, where the two were so nervous they shared a joint, before Sondheim demonstrated a few songs. Cariou says Sondheim showed him how “The Ballad of Sweeney Todd” used the Catholic Mass’s “Dies Irae” for the dead. Next, he played one of the show’s first songs, “The Barber and His Wife.”
“And I started crying,” Cariou recounts, “I said ‘what’s going on here?’ I said, ‘Steve, that’s an amazing melody.'” When Sondheim played the last act of the first act, a hilariously funny song called ‘A Little Priest’, ‘I was on the floor laughing’ , the actor recalled, “and he said, ‘It’s better!'” Cariou was hooked.
Joan Marcus
The four Sweeneys spoke about a pivotal moment in the series; the song “My Friends”, a tender ballad that Sweeney sings to his razors. Here’s the montage: Corrupt judge Turpin had coveted Sweeney’s wife, so he had her wrongfully convicted and sent to Australia. But Sweeney escaped. Back in London, thinking his wife is dead and his daughter Johanna captive in the judge’s house, Sweeney is determined to get revenge. Afterwards, Mrs. Lovett gives him the perfect instrument. “And said, ‘Oh, by the way. I have your razors,” describes Cariou, “I kept them for you. “
“All of these stories are starting to develop,” says Josh Groban. “These seeds are planted that are maniacal. But the music itself is some of the lushest and most romantic I’ve ever heard. And ‘My Friends,’ I think, is Sweeney’s first opportunity to lean into that romanticism.”
“Musically, it’s kind of opening a door to a part of Sweeney that you haven’t seen yet,” says Michael Cerveris. “You know, there’s this loving person in him and there’s a tenderness that you see in that song, compared to those cold pieces of steel.”
Cerveris adds: “I kind of felt like if he had come back and found Johanna and his wife and he had been allowed to do that, he would have just left town. Like, I don’t didn’t feel like he was out for revenge, necessarily. But in ‘My Friends,’ I think you see this potential version of him.”
” Yeah. I always told people,” laughs Norm Lewis, “if he found Johanna and his wife. Curtain !
But Len Cariou isn’t so sure. “He was going to have his kilo of flesh, explains Cariou, it was his motivation. That’s what brought him back from Australia to London…it was Turpin.”
As the song progresses, Sweeney focuses on his razors, but Mrs. Lovett focuses on him. “There’s a survivor element to Lovett,” Groban says. “And they’re both looking for a way to achieve what they need. These duets are so brilliantly crafted; to be able to show that those two plans are happening simultaneously.”
Cariou remembers the excitement of the original rehearsal room, where his Mrs. Lovett was Angela Lansbury. “Almost immediately everyone sort of sat down,” Cariou says. “Something was going on. We knew it. We weren’t quite sure what it was, but we knew something was going on here and it was possibly the most exciting play we’ve ever been to. participated.”
Now, of course, Sweeney Todd is in the pantheon of musical theatre. “I’ve always said that Stephen Sondheim was Shakespeare’s musical theatre,” explains Norm Lewis. “And this role has always been, for me, the Hamlet of musical theatre, because all baritones always want to play this role and bring their touch to it.”
And these four actors recognize that it’s exhausting to play a murderous sociopath, while dealing with stage blood, a mechanical barber’s chair, and singing complex music. Josh Groban says Michael Cerveris gave him advice. “Michael and I had a drink before we started previews,” Groban recalled, “and I was lucky enough to sit down with him and get some wonderful advice and support…And he said , ‘just wash it in the sink, man. Like, when you take the makeup off, take it all off, you know?'”
The success of the musical in 1979 was far from inevitable. Len Cariou recalls that the original company never finished technical rehearsals before the first performance. They didn’t know what to expect. “When it was over, people really reacted,” says Cariou. “And I came backstage to my dressing room, and Sondheim was standing outside, and he said, ‘They got it. They f—— got it. And we gave each other a really big hug.”
