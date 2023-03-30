Biography of X by Catherine Lacey review who is this mysterious artist? | Fiction

VSfamous for his novels, art installations and musical collaborations with David Bowie, Tom Waits and Tony Visconti, the artist known as X was, until his death in 1996, one of the most enigmatic cultural figures of the XXth century. She has always refused to confirm her place or date of birth, and after taking on the pseudonym X in 1982, it was never clear if any of her previous identities Dorothy Eagle, Clyde Hill, Caroline Walker, Bee Converse matched his real name. It is a biography drawing on Xs’ archives and a series of interviews with those closest to her, connecting the dots on her journey and exploring her difficult relationship with contemporary America. And it is, like X itself, entirely a work of fiction.

Catherine Lacey, the author of this haunting, genre-blending novel, is in shape to investigate characters with mysterious identities. His previous book, Pew, was a gothic fable set in the biblical belt of the Americas, told by an unnamed protagonist whose race, gender, and age are never established. Pew, so nicknamed because they are discovered sleeping in a church, reflects the anxieties and worldly fractures they conjure up in a world that gets progressively stranger as we read the novel.

Although similarly structured and drawn from the same themes, Biography of X is a stranger, more ambitious, and more accomplished book. The conceit is that the actual author of the books is CM Lucca, the widow of Xs. Annoyed by the publication of an inaccurate biography of his late wife, Lucca decided to set the record straight. Complete with a comprehensive bibliography, photographs, footnotes, images of books and artwork by X, and even front pages attributing copyright to CM Lucca, 2005, Biography of X is presented to the reader as a simulacrum of a non-fiction work. It’s a strangely enchanting proposition, and like Pew, it only gets stranger.

First, as the prickly and somewhat involved CM Lucca attempts to explain her motivations for writing the book, you are troubled by small quirks in the narrative. Very quickly, it becomes clear that the events of the book take place on an alternate timeline of United States history in a world very different from ours. The election of a female socialist president in the 1940s led to the secession of some southern states. These so-called Southern Territories have become a dictatorial theocracy with its own morality police. Meanwhile, the north pursued a series of radically progressive policies, a kind of wish list of enlightened thought that should have created a utopia, but failed.

There is something wonderful about the way the book returns to its lofty concept. As CM Lucca worries about the meaning of her relationship with X and settles accounts with the other biography, a huge prospect opens up behind her. It’s like looking at a family photo in which something really extraordinary, an avalanche or an alien invasion, is happening in the background.

It turns out that X’s origins lie across the border in the recently reunited (or conquered?) Southern Territories. Visiting them, like a traveler in North Korea, the narrator is assigned a travel mentor and begins to reunite with X’s family members and childhood friends. This parallel reality is evoked with brilliant specificity. A small example: when the narrator visits a house there, a man briefly enters the room to ask his sister for a glass of milk. A grown man unable to pour himself a glass of milk, I thought. This is the kind of person an authoritarian theocracy produces.

The different versions of America, the one where same-sex marriage has been legal for decades, the one where it is considered an abomination, are clearly extrapolations from our present. However, the conflict between their worlds which do not understand each other does not fuel a controversy but is presented with reflection and nuance. Their ability to love such a broad and appealing concept as God has been used against them again and again we read of the oppressed populace in the theocratic South. It’s a beautiful line that suggests links between the speculative world of the book and the victims of other utopias.

As the book reveals details about X’s past in the Southern Territories, it forces us to reevaluate his art, which takes on more pressing and political overtones. X’s exploration of artistic freedom and his refusal to confine himself to a single identity seem very different in light of his upbringing in a quasi-totalitarian world. But moving north is not a happy ending. X remains a contrarian to the end, ruffling feathers, forcefully defending her right to inhabit multiple characters. There was no scam, there was no crime. There was only fiction, she said. And as the book moves towards its unexpected yet inevitable conclusion, the line between life and art becomes menacing and blurred.

Sometimes I couldn’t tell the difference between real and imaginary characters. Among Xs acquaintances are a half-Russian New York socialite, Oleg Hall, who owes his fortune to the murder-suicide of his parents, and a folk musician called Connie Converse, who disappears under mysterious circumstances, leaving a mine of unreleased recordings. Both seemed equally bizarre; only one of them is invented.

There are so many amazing things in this book. It makes you think back to America and American history. He roams the muddy trenches of identity politics while saying original, nonpartisan things. At its center, X is a charismatic and enticing figure who targets all orthodoxies. My only complaint with the novel is that there’s a tendency to overly apostrophize the enigmas of love, art, and identity at the heart of the book. Brave world-building and daring storytelling carry these themes without any need for additional rhetorical flourishes.

It’s hard to pinpoint the influences, but a mention of Argentinian writer Jorge Luis Borges made me think of his story. Tln, Uqbar, Orbis Tertius. In this strange tale, objects from a fictional world penetrate our world and transform it. A lovingly made facsimile of a non-fiction book, Biography of X looks like a Tlnian artifact from an alternate reality. While it won’t change the world, it will leave the reader in awe.