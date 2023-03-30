George Michaels Careless Whisper surpasses one billion views on YouTube





George Michaels’ ever-popular 1984 hit Careless Whisper has officially surpassed one billion views on YouTube. Careless Whisper, originally released on Wham!’s Make It Big album, averaged more than 400,000 daily views worldwide on YouTube in 2023, according to the video platform. THE Official music video of the 80s classic, which Michael wrote with Wham! his teammate Andrew Ridgeley, was uploaded to YouTube in October 2009. Careless Whisper, which features a signature saxophone riff, is the eighth 80s song to join the Billion Views YouTube club. The first to do so was Guns N Roses Sweet Child O Mine; the others are Aa Take On Me; Michael JacksonBillie Jean; Rick Astleys will never let you down; Cyndi Laupers Girls Just Want To Have Fun; Europes The Final Countdown; and politics with every breath you take. The original music video for Careless Whisper, shot in Miami, was directed by filmmaker Duncan Gibbins, who previously directed the music video for Wham! hit Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go (which currently has 427 million views on the band’s official YouTube channel). The Careless Whisper video was later re-edited to add footage of Michael performing the song on stage at Londons Lyceum Theatre. Michael died in 2016 at the age of 53. The British pop singer had sold over 100 million albums during his career. Michael, real name Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, formed Wham! in 1981 with Ridgeley. Last year, Michaels Estate extended its worldwide publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music UK covering the artist’s solo work as well as songs from his time on Wham!

