Entertainment
My Tourette syndrome is not your source of entertainment, find out
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of the Daily Orange today.
A friend of mine once said: If I had Tourettes, I’d use that as an excuse to swear all the time. We were fifteen at the time, traveling for someone’s birthday. I remember not having quite understood what had been said at the beginning.
Nobody says those things in real life, do they? Statements like these only come out on mediocre sitcoms. There was no way anyone would tell me that. But there we were, sitting in a circle on a king-size bed, listening to this girl rant about how she wished she had my disorder because it would be so funny.
Everyone present that day has probably forgotten that conversation—another exchange lost over time. But I remember, and I’m still angry.
Part of me wants to cut some slack on him, we were young, and a good education on the subject wasn’t really something you would have found in high school in my town. However, I find it hard to understand how anyone can say such a thing, especially when their friend with the said disorder is on the verge of tears every time the subject comes up.
My disorder is not something to be laughed at, yet Tourettes’ vision of our society makes everyone think otherwise.
gray reed
Tourettes continues to be the punchline in various forms of media, ranging from blockbuster films to home-made films. youtube videos. I have personally even seen videos on TikTok of people to pretend the disorder.
My disorder is not funny. It’s not cute. In fact, it’s boring and can be embarrassing. Sometimes it’s physically painful.
I developed huge bruises on my wrists when I was sixteen from slamming them together repeatedly. I once threw up just because my brain decided it was time to develop a gag reflex tic, and my throat clearing tic came back during a pandemic.
My disorder is not something to be laughed at, yet Tourettes’ vision of our society makes everyone think otherwise. Sometimes I even feel like I have to accept jokes. I feel like no one wants to talk about my experience unless it’s presented as such a joke.
I think part of me thought I was going to get away from it all when I came to SU. Maybe in a way, I at least have my current friends who don’t say anything out of pocket about my disorder. But I still feel the gazes of passers-by. I notice when people have trouble keeping a straight face. I’m trying to be understanding, really, because not everyone has been exposed to my experience. But at some point I had to sit down and really ask why.
The first answer I found was that there is a lack of adequate representation, but I have discussed this before. I then consider whether it is a lack of education, but the resources exist. It’s not like the reality of Tourettes is hidden from the general public. A simple Google search will only reveal ten% of people with the disorder suffer from coprolalia, a form of Tourettes that results in uncontrollable, obscene language often associated with the disorder in the public eye.
So I’m left to consider a pessimistic point of view that only becomes more realistic over time: maybe people don’t want to learn.
I don’t want to be that person that I’m naturally inclined to give people the benefit of the doubt. But as I get older, it gets harder to keep that hope alive. It’s now so much easier to fall down the rabbit hole of people who don’t really care and I’m just a living joke.
But for the sake of others who I know are going through the same experience as me, I will not let myself spiral (again). I don’t want to sink into another puddle of self-pity, because I want to hope that maybe things can get better. I want to keep believing that if I keep writing, then maybe at least a few people will start to see the other side of the story.
To put it simply, my disorder is no joke. Any attempt to educate you on the matter will only further my point. If we are to change the way the world views Tourettes and other similar disorders, we must open our minds to learn the reality of those who live with it.
Grace Gray Reed is a Sophomore magazine, specializing in news and digital journalism. Their column appears every two weeks. They can be reached at [email protected].
Published on March 29, 2023 at 9:24 p.m.
|
Sources
2/ https://dailyorange.com/2023/03/my-tourette-syndrome-isnt-your-source-of-entertainment-educate-yourself/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Indonesia withdrawn from hosting 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Israel Row
- This is the CSUN Drama Department – Daily Sundial
- stock market holiday today: Is there a stock market holiday Thursday for Ram Navami?
- 7 Google Play Store Secrets for Smarter Android App Management
- China warns of ‘severe impact’ on US relations as Taiwan president lands in New York
- Research suggests minimal exercise people can do for good health
- Trump’s return to Fox News gets a cool reception on Fox News
- Home Secretary Amit Shah claims CBI pressured him to appoint Narendra Modi in bogus dating deal during Congress rule | India News
- My Tourette syndrome is not your source of entertainment, find out
- Pitch perfect: the sun will shine on the Magpies v Mullets charity cricket match
- Week 6 news and notes: Rubio, Yapi return from international duty, Rapids seek fourth home win over LAFC
- Obesity treatment may result in weight loss without surgery or nausea