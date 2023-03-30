My Tourette syndrome is not your source of entertainment, find out

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of the Daily Orange today.

A friend of mine once said: If I had Tourettes, I’d use that as an excuse to swear all the time. We were fifteen at the time, traveling for someone’s birthday. I remember not having quite understood what had been said at the beginning.

Nobody says those things in real life, do they? Statements like these only come out on mediocre sitcoms. There was no way anyone would tell me that. But there we were, sitting in a circle on a king-size bed, listening to this girl rant about how she wished she had my disorder because it would be so funny.

Everyone present that day has probably forgotten that conversation—another exchange lost over time. But I remember, and I’m still angry.

Part of me wants to cut some slack on him, we were young, and a good education on the subject wasn’t really something you would have found in high school in my town. However, I find it hard to understand how anyone can say such a thing, especially when their friend with the said disorder is on the verge of tears every time the subject comes up.







My disorder is not something to be laughed at, yet Tourettes’ vision of our society makes everyone think otherwise. gray reed

Tourettes continues to be the punchline in various forms of media, ranging from blockbuster films to home-made films. youtube videos. I have personally even seen videos on TikTok of people to pretend the disorder.

My disorder is not funny. It’s not cute. In fact, it’s boring and can be embarrassing. Sometimes it’s physically painful.

I developed huge bruises on my wrists when I was sixteen from slamming them together repeatedly. I once threw up just because my brain decided it was time to develop a gag reflex tic, and my throat clearing tic came back during a pandemic.

My disorder is not something to be laughed at, yet Tourettes’ vision of our society makes everyone think otherwise. Sometimes I even feel like I have to accept jokes. I feel like no one wants to talk about my experience unless it’s presented as such a joke.

I think part of me thought I was going to get away from it all when I came to SU. Maybe in a way, I at least have my current friends who don’t say anything out of pocket about my disorder. But I still feel the gazes of passers-by. I notice when people have trouble keeping a straight face. I’m trying to be understanding, really, because not everyone has been exposed to my experience. But at some point I had to sit down and really ask why.

The first answer I found was that there is a lack of adequate representation, but I have discussed this before. I then consider whether it is a lack of education, but the resources exist. It’s not like the reality of Tourettes is hidden from the general public. A simple Google search will only reveal ten% of people with the disorder suffer from coprolalia, a form of Tourettes that results in uncontrollable, obscene language often associated with the disorder in the public eye.

So I’m left to consider a pessimistic point of view that only becomes more realistic over time: maybe people don’t want to learn.

I don’t want to be that person that I’m naturally inclined to give people the benefit of the doubt. But as I get older, it gets harder to keep that hope alive. It’s now so much easier to fall down the rabbit hole of people who don’t really care and I’m just a living joke.

But for the sake of others who I know are going through the same experience as me, I will not let myself spiral (again). I don’t want to sink into another puddle of self-pity, because I want to hope that maybe things can get better. I want to keep believing that if I keep writing, then maybe at least a few people will start to see the other side of the story.

To put it simply, my disorder is no joke. Any attempt to educate you on the matter will only further my point. If we are to change the way the world views Tourettes and other similar disorders, we must open our minds to learn the reality of those who live with it.

