Disney Axes Marvel Entertainment Head After Failed Takeover





Topline Disney on Wednesday let go of Marvel Entertainment president Isaac Ike Perlmutter, in a series of massive layoffs that were unveiled earlier this week, following Marvel Entertainment’s failed attempt last year to stage a takeover. hostile control of Disney’s board of directors. Disney has let go of the head of its Marvel Entertainment division, as part of a massive series of … [+] dismissals. Getty Images for Disney Highlights Disney informed Perlmutter by phone on Wednesday that he had been laid off, just two days after the entertainment giant reportedly began laying off employees as part of its layoff plan for 7,000 staff (just over 3% of its 220,000 employees worldwide). In that phone call, Disney officials told Perlmutter that Marvel Entertainment, a Disney subsidiary focused on consumer products around the so-called Marvel Cinematic Universe, and run separately from film producer Marvel Studios, was redundant and that Disney plans to integrate it into the company’s major business units, sources told The New York Times. Marvel Entertainment co-chairman Rob Steffens and attorney John Turitzin were also fired, Variety reported. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Shares of Disney soared 1.22% to $95.98 at 1 p.m. Wednesday, continuing a year-on-year upward trend, rising nearly 8% since Jan. 1. Key Context Perlmutters’ termination on Wednesday follows his repeated and failed attempts last year to land a seat on Disneys board of directors, billionaire hedge fund founder Nelson Peltz, a failed fight that ultimately led Peltz to launch his own offer to sit on the board of directors. Council of 12 members. Peltz, the founder of hedge fund group Trian, had been pushing to cut costs and revamp Disney’s streaming platform Disney+, which lost subscribers in the last three months of 2022 during its first drop. since its launch in 2019. In January, Trian announcement he had taken a 0.5% stake in Disney about 9.4 million shares valued at $900 million and lobbied for other shareholders to support Peltz’s appointment to the board. A month later, however, Peltz finally ended his bid for the board, narrative CNBC scream in the street the proxy battle is over, as Disney CEO Robert Iger announced plans to cut 7,000 jobs as part of a cost-cutting initiative to save $5.5 billion and restructure the ‘business. Tangent Iger admitted at a Morgan Stanley technology, media and telecommunications conference earlier this month that recent Covid-era price hikes at Disney parks under his predecessor Bob Chapek were a little too aggressive. and might have soured feelings among his loyal customers. He also suggested that the company could remove its majority stake in streaming giant Hulu, following its comments last month that everything is on the table regarding the streaming service. Further reading Billionaire Peltz ends Disney proxy battle with Disney as stake hits $1.1 billion (Forbes) Disney to restore dividends and cut 7,000 jobs as Bob Iger focuses on results (Forbes) CEO Bob Iger: Disney park prices were too aggressive and Hulu might be worth selling (Forbes)

