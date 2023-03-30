Disney Removes Marvel Entertainment President Ike Perlmutter Following Massive Layoffs





Disney has confirmed that Marvel Entertainment President Issac Ike Perlmutter is absent following massive layoffs by the House of Mouse as part of its cost-cutting efforts. Marvel Entertainment is a subsidiary of Disney Company. Perlmutter was fired along with Marvel Entertainments Co-Chairman Rob Steffens and Chief Counsel John Turitzin, Variety reported. The former chairman has been working over the past few months to try to shake things up on the Walt Disney Company’s board of directors by supporting and lobbying for the addition of activist investor Nelson Peltz, noted the point of sale. The months-long battle ended in February with Peltz stepping down after CEO Bob Iger announced plans to restructure things, cut costs and return dividend payments to shareholders by the end of 2023, The New York Times noted. Isaac Ike Perlmutter, president of Marvel Entertainment, has been fired as his separate Marvel Studios division is absorbed into other Disney units. https://t.co/cPOOYDnL2P Variety (@Variety) March 29, 2023 Perlmutters division, which was centered on consumer products, comic book publishing, as well as game licensing and arena shows, will now be integrated into larger Disney business units, according to two Disney executives briefed on the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity, the New York Times reported. The move comes after Disney announced on Monday that 7,000 jobs were being cut to cut $5.5 billion. Perlumetter had been in the business for over a decade after selling Marvel to Disney in 2009 for $4 billion, Deadline Magazine noted. CLICK HERE TO GET THE DAILY WIRE APP The former president first took over at Marvel Entertainment in the 1990s when the comic book publisher was in the throes of bankruptcy and was folded into Toy Biz, Variety noted. The toy company was run by Perlmutter and Avi Arad. On Wednesday, fired Marvel Studio executive Victoria Alonso said through her attorney that her firing was more than just a breach of contract. Disclosure: The Daily Wire announced plans for children’s entertainment content. Related:Fired Marvel Executive Director Slams Disney, Says She Refused to Do Something She Believed Wrong

