Prince Harry and Elton John go to court for Daily Mail trial





Prince Harry’s legal battle against the Daily Mail’s publisher, Associated Newspapers, continues to rage. It’s not the typical battle you envision when you think of a prince, there’s no chainmail, sword fights or mounted armies, but Harry do having pop star legend Elton John by his side. Last year, Harry joined a group of several high-profile figures, including John, in taking legal action against the Associated Newspapers. The lawsuit alleges that Associated Newspapers acquired information about high-profile figures through unlawful means, according to CNN Business. Other figures involved in the lawsuit include Doreen Lawrence, actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost, and filmmaker David Furnish. Elton John joined Harry in the High Court in London on Monday as proceedings begin over allegations that heinous criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy occurred at the hands of The Associated Newspapers, per CNN. Some of the criminal activities listed in the allegations include: tapping telephone calls, paying corrupt police officers to provide information, placing listening devices in victims’ homes and cars, using deception to obtain medical records and hacking into bank accounts by illicit means and manipulation by CNN. According to John, Associated Newspapers obtained a copy of his child’s birth certificate before seeing him. Harry claims the newspaper dug up information about his personal life and his feelings for his ex-girlfriends to put into articles, reports the Guardian. Prince Harry witness statement In a witness statement submitted by Harry, he accused the royal institution of withholding information about the case from him. Harry explained that the media attacks while dating his now wife, Meghan Markle, made him feel increasingly troubled by the approach of failing to act against the press following persistent vicious attacks, of harassment and intrusive, sometimes racist articles about Meghan, by Harper’s Bazaar. Harry also explained that the institution hid information about his phone hacking incident with a UK publisher and he had to hire his own legal team to uncover real information. The institution has no doubt withheld information from me for a long time about the NGN phone hacking and this has only become clear in recent years as I have pursued my own claim with various legal advice and representations, said Harry , by Harper’s Bazaar. It’s no exaggeration to say the bubble burst compared to what I knew in 2020 when I left the UK. To date, there are royals and friends of mine who may have been targeted by NGN and I have no idea whether or not they have filed a complaint, he added, by Harper’s Bazaar. There was never a centralized discussion between us about who submitted complaints, as each office in the institution is siloed. There’s this misconception that we’re all in constant communication with each other, but that’s not true.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deseret.com/entertainment/2023/3/29/23660650/prince-harrys-daily-mail-lawsuit-elton-john The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related