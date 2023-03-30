Northwestern rides a five-game losing streak to claim second win of the season by beating NIU 15-11 Northwestern earns second win of the season by beating NIU 15-11

Junior right-hander David Utagawa raises his leg to come to home plate. The junior pitched two innings in Tuesday’s winning game.

Northwestern’s season-long dumpster fire finally found water to quell the blaze.

The Cats (2-17, 0-0 Big Ten) were able to end a five-game losing streak on Tuesday, beating Northern Illinois (5-18, 2-7 MAC) in a 15-11 offensive duel and getting new trainer Jim Foster his second victory.

NU’s afternoon contest started early for the offense. Sophomore receiver Alex Calarco was the first to put the Cats on the board, fending off an infield and sending a hard-hit ground ball between the NIU shortstop and third baseman, driving the right fielder Griffin Arnone graduate.

But, NU wasn’t done smashing yet. With two home runs off the wall to left field Rocky and Berenice Miller Park, a double and a single, the Cats hit on their second trip to the plate. By the time of the third out, the score was 8-0 NU – NU’s biggest lead in a game this season.

While the final second was arguably the Cats’ best hitting mark in an inning all season, the first third also proved to be one of the best for NIU.

Following a perfectly placed double bunt shot, the Huskies crossed home plate for the first time in the competition, making it 8-1. Four batters later, NIU found another hole in the Cats defense with a single to right field and scored another run. At that point, the Huskies found their momentum with five of six batters coming on base and only one out.

As a result, NU pulled starting junior right-hander Ben Grable to allow senior right-hander Jack Sauser to break them out of a block. However, the move quickly made matters worse, as Sauser’s first NIU opponent, Colin Summerhill, won the game, smashing a grand slam into the left field wall and cutting the Cats’ lead to two.

The pop of bats from both teams simmered as the game continued similarly to the first three innings – NU scored two runs between the fourth and seventh, while the Huskies crossed the plate once per sleeve. Seizing the last two chances at home plate for both teams, the contest tied at 10.

NIU continued their scoring streak in the top of the eighth with a burst, as junior shortstop Tony Livermore’s throw to second-year first baseman Bennett Markinson went off target. The run gave NIU its first contest lead, putting the Cats on the verge of their six-game losing streak.

Then NU’s bats came back alive, with the help of NIU’s pitchers, of course. Back-to-back singles from Calarco and first-year third baseman Trent Liolios, followed by a walk from Markinson, set the Cats up for the best result possible — bases loaded with zero outs.

From there, it wasn’t the next swing that gave NU the advantage, it was the wild pitches. NIU pitcher Nick Bonk’s inability to find the strike zone resulted in three straight wild pitches and two runs for the Cats.

The Huskies took the ball from Bonk after Liolios scored, leading to his exit and the entry of right-hander Caleb Pittman. NU’s bats continued to connect with the ball, however, behind senior outfielder Luke Tanner’s third double of the day and a second single from Arnone.

By the time the damage was done, NU were comfortably seated with a four-point lead at 15-11, which led to senior right-hander Coby Moe closing the door. After the first two runners arrived on base, Moe found his rhythm and stopped the next three batters, collecting his first stoppage of the season.

The Cats are hoping to continue and contain the positive ahead of their first Big Ten series of the season against Purdue.

