EXCLUSIVE: After months of upheaval following the closing last April of the $43 billion merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery, Michael Ouweleen sees a much more stable operating environment taking shape in 2023.

We all felt more possibilities this year, the president of Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang and Discovery Kids told Deadline in an interview. Last year was difficult for the entire media sector.

No More Deadline

Ouweleen assumed his current role in June 2022 after previously overseeing children’s and family networks for 27 years at Warner Bros. Discovery, WarnerMedia and Time Warner. He now leads an hour-a-day expansion of adult swim programming, starting nightly at 7 p.m. beginning May 1.

The rise of the Cartoon Network block is headlined by Unicorn: Eternal Warriorsa new show from Genndy Tartakovsky, who directed the first three Hotel Transylvania movies and created adult cartoon/swimming shows Primitive, Dexters Laboratory And samurai jack. (Watch a trailer for the new series above.) The first two Unicorn the episodes will premiere May 4 on linear and premiere on HBO Max the following day.

Throughout his three decades with the company, Ouweleen said, animation has always held a unique place in the company’s portfolio. We’ve always, in every iteration of this company, been this little animation operation in Atlanta, Georgia, he said. We kind of made up our own set of rules because we weren’t in New York and we weren’t in Los Angeles.

The arrival of WBD CEO David Zaslav and his largely Discovery-based management team has made headlines for decisions to scrap a number of film and TV projects, even some fully produced titles, in the name of to achieve $4 billion in overall savings. Streaming service HBO Max has seen sections of its library slashed ahead of the spring launch of a rebranded service that will include components from Discovery+.

The story continues

The DNA that we share with Discovery is that they fully understand certain genres, so they understand how we operate that way. They understand strong brands, Ouweleen said. They are surprised at our strength. It looks like a niche thing on the surface, but that’s not its mass. The only learning curve for them, and for me, is that most of the content in Discovery is created very quickly and they can do tons of it. Animation takes two years and hundreds of people. It’s still done by hand, although we obviously have digital tools. Our stuff takes longer to do, but it also airs forNever.

For example, about 4% of Adult Swim’s total viewing in 2022 last year was due to Aqua Teen Hunger Force, which hasn’t had original episodes produced since 2015. Animation’s long tail is interesting for the company, and it’s one I have to keep repeating because it’s so weird for them. So it was an education on both sides. When it came to adding more programming to Adult Swim, Ouweleen said WBD management told him, “This thing you’re doing is really good, please do more of it!” So they are very bullish.

Certain trends in the children’s and family networks are part of WBD’s overall strategy of seeking a balance between still lucrative linear operations and the emergence of streaming. Adult Swim, which debuted in 2001 as a programming block on Cartoon Network, generated 3.3 hours of viewing per week among all viewers in 2022. Adults turned to the network at the start of the fringe , well ahead of the previous 8 p.m. debut for Adult Swim. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., 68% of Cartoon Network viewers were over the age of 18. HBO Max’s data is kept closer to the vest, but Adult Swim and Cartoon are expected to be staples of the renamed service.

Competition in the animation industry has long been fierce, and a major push from Netflix and Apple in recent years has intensified the intensity. Still, Ouweleen sees 2022 as the pinnacle of free-for-all competition. Now I feel there has been a correction, he said. The animation bubble didn’t burst but it certainly calmed down a bit. Had no problems seeing projects or talent.

Unlike pure streaming rivals, WBD’s mix of linear and digital can allow for more comprehensive research into audience segments and how best to position shows. Ouweleen invoked a series of cornerstones as an example. If we launched rick and morty today, on any platform, I don’t know if we could make it a success, he said. The advantage we had is that we can use Linear and use Max over the seasons to create fandom. Season 2 of Primitiveengagement levels on both linear and streaming have increased dramatically as we serve many different audiences.

Sometimes, he added, the results can be completely unexpected. We’ve had titles that skew women on linear and skew men on streaming or vice versa, he laughed. Its title depends and I can’t make it head or tail!

With consolidation on the agenda in 2022, Ouweleen says the Cartoon Network and Adult Swim teams have been working closely together for the past few months, mostly under the same roof in Atlanta. But the operation is still only a synergy with and not a combination with WBD divisions like Warner Bros. Animation or DC. The key to its networks’ sovereignty and sustainability, the executive says, goes back to Cartoon Network’s origins in the 1990s.

There’s always an audience for us on-line and it might not be the one people assume, but it’s never been the one people assume, he said. I joined the band four years later, in 1996, and even then people were like, Oh, you do cartoons, so it must be kids all the time. But we were a third adult, and no children. And that’s why we launched Adult Swim. More than two decades later, he continued, we still have people showing up, we still buck the trends.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd instagram.

Click here to read the full article.