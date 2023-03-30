Vail Mountain School presents ‘Footloose’





Get your tickets today and experience the magic of “Footloose” at Vail Mountain School.

Ava Crowley/Courtesy Photo The Vail Mountain School Upper School Theater Department is thrilled to announce its upcoming production “Footloose” at the Peter Abuisi Theater from Thursday, March 30 through Saturday, April 1 at 6:30 p.m. Based on the 1984 American musical drama film, “Footloose” follows the story of Ren McCormack, a Chicago teenager who moves to a small town where he tries to overturn a ban on dancing instituted by the efforts of a local minister. . According to Tony Bender, the director of the VMS theatre, “The story is much more than a town that banned dancing, but rather the story of a son who lost his father and a father who lost his Son. It’s a heartfelt, relatable story that, of course, has some toe-tapping songs and dances. The VMS theater department is known for its incredible high school productions, and “Footloose” is no exception. Simon Chantler, senior of VMS and performer of the show, expressed his passion for the art of theatre. “Theatre is the most human art. This art not only attracts a large community, but it helps people deal with the struggles that the real world brings,” he said. “This will be my last chance for me and my fellow seniors to take our community into a new world on stage. VMS senior Annika Shikverg also plays an important role in the production. “I love the energy the cast brings on and off stage,” she said. “We have so much fun playing these roles, which makes the show so entertaining.” Support local journalism Give The musical is open to the entire Vail Valley community. Tickets are on sale now. Prices are $7.50 for students and $10 for adults. You can buy tickets online at vms.booktix.com. Please note that the production will be considered PG-13 due to references to drugs and alcohol, instances of domestic violence, and some swearing. Although parents are encouraged to bring their children, it is recommended that they review the content before making a decision. Get your tickets today and experience the magic of ‘Footloose’.

