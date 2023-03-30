Northwestern Receives EPA Sustained Excellence Award for Fourth Consecutive Year Northwestern Recognized by EPA for Fourth Consecutive Year





The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy awarded Northwestern the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award, announced Wednesday by the University. This is the fourth consecutive year that the University has received this award. The award is the program’s highest honor and recognizes companies and organizations that have used their energy achievements to protect the environment. NU has partnered with clean energy integrator Ameresco to improve campus lighting and air controls, and its Green Labs certification program has enabled labs to operate sustainably without sacrificing research quality. The University also saved approximately 22,000 disposable take-out containers after installing reusable take-out containers in its dining halls. “Our university community continues to work together year after year to find innovative ways to reduce our environmental impact,” said Craig Johnson, Executive Vice President of NU. “We are honored to once again receive the Sustainable Excellence Award.” NU was the first school to receive the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award back-to-back in 2018 and 2019. Sustainability initiatives around campus are led by sustainNU, which is currently finalizing the next strategic sustainability plan for the university. The University has also set up programming for Earth Month. “As we accelerate historic efforts to combat climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in the statement. “I applaud this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for working with the EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @joannah_11 Related stories: — EPA Recognizes Northwestern as a Sustainability Leader for Third Consecutive Year — The Green Office program encourages UN offices to adopt more sustainable practices — SustainNU Hosts Repair and Reuse Fair to Promote Campus Sustainability

