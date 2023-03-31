Entertainment
King Khan(g) of Bollywood
As the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are still hesitant to resume pre-pandemic activities, including going to the movies. As vaccination rates increase and theaters take steps to keep patrons safe, some people may be reluctant to stay in an enclosed space with others for an extended period of time.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on consumer behavior, with many people preferring to watch movies and other content from the comfort and safety of their homes rather than going to the cinema. The rise of over-the-top (OTT) platforms like netflix, Amazon Prime, and StarDisney+ has also made it easier than ever for people to access a wide range of movies and TV shows from the comfort of their homes. As a result, the pandemic has accelerated the downward trend in movie theater attendance and increased the popularity of OTT and home entertainment.
But is it really true?
A few movies managed to turn the tide and Pathaan definitely brought HOPE back to Bollywood which was desperate for a commercial blockbuster.
Sherlock AI became curious about the attribution behind Pathaan’s success.
Did Pathaan bring pre-pandemic moviegoers back to the movies? Or did it just attract all types of post-pandemic moviegoers? Sherlock AI rolls up its sleeves to solve this problem for us
Tic Tic Boom
Although historical averages for daily theater visits hover around 9000 (different scale), it is intriguing to see a 2x spike during Pathaans release weekend with the peak occurring on Friday the 27th. (Background: Pathaan was released on January 25)
Let’s take a close look at the numbers.
In the week before Pathaans was released, the numbers always averaged around 9,000. There was a slight spike on January 25, which was close to a pan-India rise of 10%. But the most momentum came from the weekend. This Friday (27) was a record run for all cinemas and theaters across India, amassing an almost 100% increase in visits from the previous week!
But did the hype last?
We see that the hype actually only lasted less than a week, after which the number of visits became normal. Although there was a very strong increase over the weekend, the noise subsided within 7 days. What does this imply ?
Sherlock AI identifies the story behind the data.
Given that the numbers are back to normal (before Pathaan) (but haven’t dropped from previous numbers), that means people have already started coming back to theaters despite COVID. Behavioral changes from COVID and people not going to movies don’t seem to be a problem anymore and it seems to have been the problem of an era that seems long gone.
But that said, Pathaan has also been successful in bringing people into theaters who aren’t avid moviegoers, which explains the substantial opening weekend spike! …And a successful revival of the industry that was on its knees desperately awaits a blockbuster
As SRK mentions at the end: Apan se hi ho paayega, desh ka sawaal hai, Bacchon pe nhi chod sakte (which means only he can do it. It’s a question of the future of the country (*cough* the future of Bollywoods *cough* I can’t leave in the hands of irresponsible children)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
