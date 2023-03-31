Siddharth Roy Kapur predicted the future of Bollywood

In 2023, the condition and direction of Indian cinema has changed. In this, both the unlimited content available on OTT platforms and the COVID-19 pandemic have played an important role. Those who have understood this game progress at quadruple speed day and night, otherwise they are forced to suffer the same fate as Bollywood. But Siddharth Roy Kapur has a different idea.

Read in this article how Siddharth Roy Kapur gave an important message to Bollywood to understand the changing environment of cinema.

OTT has changed a lot

In a recent interview with Outlook magazine, Siddharth Roy Kapur, taking a different stance from other Bollywood producers, admitted that Bollywood was not as successful as it should have been when the COVID-19 pandemic s has calmed down.

According to Siddharth, this is a golden age from a content point of view. Now the story and setting are more important than star power alone. Previously, due to obstacles, we couldn’t perform at our best, but now those obstacles have been removed to a large extent. There are now limitless opportunities for any content creator, and OTT platforms have helped level the field of competition. Gone are the days when theaters were the only means of pure entertainment.

Lack of grounded content

So the question arises: what should be done so that the public automatically comes to the cinema? In response to this, the answer given by Siddharth Roy Kapur should be listened to by almost every member of Bollywood. According to him, OTT platforms have caused a radical change in the approach of our viewers. They get multiple options in one place.

When asked why Hindi movies don’t work, his answer was clear, I have complete faith in my filmmakers and writers. Sometimes such challenges come our way, which we have to overcome. We want to try ourselves everywhere, but somewhere it seems that we are not able to provide the audience with authentic and down to earth content.

Kadak cinema is the only option

Siddharth Roy Kapur is one of the few creators who have tried their luck both in theaters and on OTT platforms, and who have been successful to some degree. His company presented series like “Rocket Boys” in front of the public.

In such a situation, he understands very well what the audience wants and what they don’t want. In Siddharth’s own words, if you want to attract audiences to cinemas, you have to offer them something that is not readily available on OTT platforms. You will have to make films where there is a lot of masala, action, the experience of which forces you to go to the cinema to see this film. The fate of Hindi cinema in recent years is a wake-up call for us. The message is clear: wake up and give good cinema.

Bollywood will soon have to absorb these words of Siddharth Roy Kapur. So far in the first quarter of 2023, no film in the industry has had audiences saying: This is a must-have in the theater. Additionally, the fate of movies like Zwigato and Bheed has made it clear that producers will soon close their doors to agenda-based nonsense in the movies’ name. Siddharth Roy Kapur hints somewhere in the same direction.