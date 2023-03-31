Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Bollywood’s Light Skin Fixing Helped Me Walk Away | India





Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has explained that Bollywood’s enduring obsession with fair skin was one of the reasons she left the industry to try her luck in Hollywood eight years ago. Chopra, 40, is a former Miss World and was at the height of her fame in India when she abruptly announced her move to the United States. She previously refused to explain her reasons for leaving, but recently spoke to Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert Podcast about how tired she was of politics and certain cliques to grovel to. She shared how actors like her, classified as dark, were treated. I have been enlightened in many films. Thanks to make-up and then to explosive lighting. There was a song that I still remember. It was called Chitti Dood Money which means a girl who is as white as milk and I’m not that but I was playing her and I was really lightened up in the movie, she said. She said fair-skinned actresses were more likely to be cast and do well when even a star like her faced discrimination. If you were darker, I’m not even that dark for darker girls, it was: Let’s lighten up. Chopra, who is married to American singer and actor Nick Jonas, regretted appearing in an advertisement for a fairness cream early in her career. In the ad, she played a dark-skinned flower seller who has a crush on a young man who ignores her. As soon as she applies the foundation cream or the lightening cream, he is interested in her. Chopra said she now believes such advertisements hurt the self-esteem of dark-skinned Indians and agreed because big beauty brands offered visibility and income for female stars. A cutie mark is a very important part of an actress’ trajectory, she said. For Indian actors, moving to Hollywood is fraught with risk, but Chopra has found success, appearing in several American television series such as Quantico and in the movie The White Tiger. She continued to nurture a huge following in India and her comments received wide coverage. However, they are unlikely to change much either in the industry or in society at large where fair skin continues to be seen as more desirable. A 2019 World Health Organization report revealed that skin lightening products accounted for more than half of India’s skin care market. A year later, the Black Lives Matter movement sparked a global social media backlash against beauty brands that devalued dark skin. This prompted Johnson & Johnson to announce that it would stop selling its Neutrogena Fine Fairness and Clean & Clear Fairness creams. Unilever opted to rebrand, removing words such as fair and white but retaining the same product; its Fair & Lovely cream is now Glow & Lovely. Others have chosen to use the bright word, while hoping to convey the same message. Social commentators dismissed such changes and said they would not change the reality for Indians because companies were reacting to emotions triggered in the West by the Black Lives Matter movement rather than any change of heart coming from India. .

