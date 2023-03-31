Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and American singer Jason Derulo arrive in a luxury Mercedes Benz India V-Class minivan [Video]





Bollywood and Hollywood actors meet quite often. However, we never know which two intercontinental stars might be seen together and when. More recently, to many people’s surprise, popular Indian actress Urvashi Rautela was spotted with famous American singer and songwriter Jason Derulo outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The celebrities were seen arriving in a silver Mercedes Benz V-Class minivan and video of their arrival was uploaded to YouTube by cars for you. For those who live under a rock, Urvashi Rautela is a popular Indian actress, model and beauty pageant titleholder who won the Miss Diva Universe 2015 pageant and represented India in the Miss Universe 2015 pageant. She starred in several Bollywood movies such as “Sanam Re”, “Great Grand Masti” and “Pagalpanti” among others. She has also worked in music videos and was featured in Migos’ international “Versace” music video and Ajay Keswani’s “Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si” music video. Urvashi is known for her beauty, fashion sense and social media presence with millions of followers on various platforms. Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500 Meanwhile, Jason Derulo is an American singer, songwriter, and dancer who has achieved worldwide fame with his chart-topping hits. He started his musical career in 2009 with the release of his first single “Whatcha Say”. Since then he has released several hit songs including “Talk Dirty”, “Want to Want Me”, “Wiggle” and “Savage Love”. Derulo is also known for his impressive dance moves, which he incorporates into his music videos and live performances. He has won several awards for his music, including the BMI Pop Awards, Teen Choice Awards and MTV Europe Music Awards. Talking about the MPV in a vacuum, the Mercedes Benz V Class is a premium MPV, which was launched in India in 2019 with a starting price of 68.40 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top model costs around Rs. 1.1 crore (ex-showroom). The Marco Polo V-Class was also launched at Auto Expo 2020 with prices ranging from Rs. 1.38 crore to 1.46 crore (ex-showroom). Although it was discontinued in the Indian market, during its availability period many popular celebrities and businessmen bought it. The MPV is powered by a BS6 compliant 2.1-litre four-cylinder OM651 turbo diesel engine that generates 163PS and 380Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 7G Tronic automatic transmission, and the top-end Elite version uses a 9-speed automatic unit. In India, Mercedes Benz offered three variants of the V-Class with 6- and 7-seater configurations. The three variants are Expression, Exclusive and Elite. The Marco Polo version is a motorhome version of the luxury minivan. The length of the Expression variant is 4895mm, while the Exclusive and Elite are 5140mm and 5370mm respectively. The V-Class is available in seven different colors, including Steel Blue, Selenite Grey, Dark Graphite Grey, Brilliant Silver, Obsidian Black, Cavansite Blue and Rock Crystal White. The V-Class is equipped with high-end luxury features such as fully adjustable armchair-style 2nd row seats, power sliding doors, 640W 15-speaker Burmester surround sound system, dual-zone climate control , adaptive suspension, ambient lighting, Nappa leather upholstery, panoramic double roof, ventilated seats, fully adjustable power seats with memory function, and more. Additionally, the MPV features a 3.2-liter refrigerator compartment, turbine-inspired AC vents, smart LED lighting system, automatic IRVM, easy-to-install electronic tailgate, a comfortable overhead control panel and multiple power outlets. The V-Class also includes various safety features such as active park assist with a 360-degree camera, adaptive brake lights, Pre-Safe occupant protection system, six airbags and attention assist. Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered

