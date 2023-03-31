Entertainment
Norway’s child protection controversy becomes a Bollywood film
A new Bollywood film, “Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway”, is currently screening in cinemas ahead of its release on Netflix. It is based on the true story of an Indian mother who fought to get her children back after they were taken away by Norwegian authorities.
You don’t have to go far on the internet to find reviews of Norwegian child protection services. Known as Barnevernet, the public agency is at the center of several controversial cases involving foreign parents of children.
Now, a new movie puts one of those cases in the global spotlight. Starring acclaimed Indian actress Rani Mukerji, “Mrs Chatterjee vs. Norway” is being released in limited release in cinemas ahead of a May 2023 Netflix release.
Based on a true story
The film is based on a 2011 scandal when a young girl and boy were taken from their parents, Anurup Bhattacharya and Sagarika Chakraborty, in Stavanger.
People in Norway and India were very interested in the case. The parents said their children were abducted due to cultural differences, such as the mother sleeping with her child and feeding him with her hands.
Learn more: The best Norwegian films
Both the Norwegian and Indian governments got involved, and people in India protested outside the Norwegian Embassy in 2012.
The case started when a nursery raised concerns about the children. Bhattacharya said the problem was cultural differences, such as feeding her child with her hands instead of a spoon.
The Municipality of Stavanger said the case only concerns the welfare of children and not culture. The children were taken away after police were called to the family home.
In 2012, the children’s grandparents and uncle in India won custody. The governments of both countries helped solve the case. Chakraborty returned to India and Bhattacharya remained in Norway. They are now separated.
The film should make Norway think
A human rights lawyer, Gro Hillestad Thune, said the film should make Norway think about its actions. She said many people are upset with Norway’s child protection system.
“This film will reinforce Norway’s bad reputation internationally, and it is deserved. Many people abroad react with reasonable anger after their experiences with the Norwegian child protection system,” Thune told VG.
Norway’s Ambassador to India, Hans Jacob Frydenlund, said the film has some errors and does not show Norway’s true attitude towards family and culture.
Also, the film shows Bhattacharya hitting his wife, but he says it didn’t happen.
Some Norwegian officials said they planned to watch the film and were ready to discuss it.
Overview of Child Protection
The European Court of Human Rights has heard 40 cases against Norway since 2015. So what exactly does Barnevernet do?
Barnevernet works at the municipal level, supported by services at county and national level. Its mandate is to ensure that children and young people who live in conditions that could harm their health and development receive the necessary help and care at the right time.
About 3% of all children in Norway are on some form of Barnevernet measure. This includes (for parents) advice, counselling, access to child care and other external support.
Of these, about a quarter of the cases result in orders placing children in foster homes or institutions.
Did you watch Mrs Chatterjee v Norway? If so, what did you think of the story? Let us know in the comments below.
