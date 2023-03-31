KJo to drop Priyanka Chopra from her next BIG Bollywood movie?





Mumbai: Entertainment and rumors go hand in hand and the most recent involves two big names Karan Johar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. According to the latest buzz, Karan Johar is little upset with Priyanka Chopra with her recent Bollywood comments and may even oust her from the highly anticipated upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Jee Le Zara’ which is supposed to star PeeCee, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. . These speculations erupted after a recent tweet by Lady Khabri, a popular Twitter gossip blogger, went viral. The tweet claimed that Karan Johar was little disappointed with Priyanka’s recent comments about Bollywood during her last interview with American podcast host, Dax Shepard. The viral tweet reads: “KJO very upset with #PriyankaChopra.

There is a very high probability that the #JeeLeZaraa movie will be shelved, or that Priyanka Chopra will be replaced by Kareena Kapoor. The tweet further suggests that Karan Johar, who is said to be angry with Priyanka Chopra, could use his influence as a close friend of Farhan Akhtar, the producer of the film under his Excel Productions banner, to remove her from the project and replace her with Kareena. Kapoor. However, there is no confirmation on this yet. For the uninitiated, Priyanka Chopra in an interview with Dax Shepherd on her Armchair Expert podcast said she doesn’t get good roles because of industry politics. She said: “I was pushed into a corner of the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me I had beef with people I’m not good at playing this game so I was kinda tired of politics and said I had need a break. After Priyanka’s comments went viral, Kangana Ranaut reacted to it and claimed Karan Johar banned her. The Queen actress wrote about her Twitter handle, “This is what @priyankachopra has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and kicked her out of the film industry, a self-made woman was forced to leave the ‘India. Everyone knows that Karan Johar banished her. “The media wrote a lot about her falling out with Karan Johar due to her friendship with SRK and the movie mafia Cruella, who is always on the lookout for vulnerable strangers, saw a perfect punching bag on PC and did it all to harass her to the point where she had to leave India,” she wrote in another tweet. “This obnoxious, jealous, mean, toxic person should be held responsible for ruining the culture and environment of the film industry that was never hostile to outsiders during the days of AB or SRK His gang and Mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing foreigners,” she added. Although there has been no official confirmation of these rumors, they have certainly piqued people’s interest and sparked a lot of speculation. If true, the decision to cancel or replace Priyanka in JeeLeZara would be a major setback for her Bollywood career as the film was expected to be a major release with high box office potential.

