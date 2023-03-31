Big Bang Theory actor lambasted by Bollywood stars for suddenly controversial line





Kunal Nayyar who played Raj Koothrappali has been lambasted by several Bollywood stars for a now controversial remark his character made in The Big Bang Theory. As the original cast member of the hit CBS sitcom, Nayyar has been on the show for all 12 seasons, appearing in every episode. However, one particular line of dialogue he uttered in Season 2 of The Big Bang Theory is now being scrutinized and Nayyar is at the center of the matter.

Netflix has received a legal notice regarding a The Big Bang Theory episode by Indian political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar which included a “pejorative” joke about Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit. The line was delivered by Nayyar’s character, Raj. Since this news broke, India time reached out to several stars who shared their two cents about it. Read their quotes below: VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Jaya Bachchan: “Is this man (Kunal Nayyar) crazy? badi gandi zubaan hai [It is a very foul tongue]. He should be sent to a mental asylum. We should ask his family what they think of his comment. Urmila Matondkar: What? ! I have no idea about the whole episode, so I shouldn’t comment. But if it’s true, it’s more than scandalous. This shows their extremely cheap mentality. Do they really think it’s humorous? Dia Mirza: It’s disrespectful and in bad taste. The New Big Bang Theory Controversy Explained Nayyar’s controversial quote was delivered during the early years of the nerd-centric sitcom. It’s from The Big Bang Theory Season 2 release titled “The Bad Fish Paradigm” where Raj and Sheldon were discussing Bollywood actresses when the former said, “Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, in comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leper prostituteNayyar, who is of Indian descent like his character, has yet to comment on the matter. This isn’t the first installment in the early years of the hit CBS sitcom that has recently been the subject of controversy. Even creator Chuck Lorre admitted how The Big Bang TheoryThe opening scene of Leonard and Sheldon visiting a sperm bank. Said moment has already been removed during reruns, so it’s curious if Netflix will do something similar regarding this new issue. The Big Bang Theory having a problematic sense of humor has been discussed in the past. Some of the comments made by male characters in earlier seasons were offensive, if not downright despicable. Some of the dodgy jokes have gotten better over its later years, but since they’re readily available to people, problems like this from previous seasons are bound to happen. Source: India time

