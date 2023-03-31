eTimes Explainer: The Story of Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar in Bollywood | Hindi Movie News

What is the Priyanka-Karan controversy about?

Priyanka Chopra stirred the hornet’s nest with his recent statements and the internet has yet to accept the disturbing revelations and confessions. ETimes dives deep into Priyanka’s policy allegations in Bollywood. What is the Karan Johar connection here? What is the story behind the claims of Kangana Ranauts? Who are the people involved in the end of Priyankas Bollywood career? Is this all just part of the PR machinery? We trace events back to 2004-05 when Priyankas star was on the rise and her first date with Karan Johar was imminent. Read on to find out the detailed story behind Priyanka Chopras’ controversial claims

In a recent podcast, Priyanka said that I was pushed into a corner of the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me I had beef with people I’m not good at playing this game so I was kinda tired of politics and said I had need a break.” Kangana jumped in to allege Karan Johar was responsible. Kangana tweeted, Here’s what @priyankachopra has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and kicked her out from the film industry, a self-made woman was forced to leave India, everyone knows that Karan Johar banished her.

Spill the coffee

Before starting to collaborate on films as an actor and producer, Priyanka and Karan had already met on the sets of her popular talk show – Koffee With Karan. Priyanka has appeared in every season of the show since its debut in 2004-05 until the second season last. She was only missing from the stardom couch last season. Even after their much-talked-about spinoff in 2012 (which we’ll detail a bit later in this article), PeeCee still showed up to have Koffee with Karan. Why was she absent from last season? An educated guess may be the fact that Priyankas’ daughter Malti Marie was born in January 2022 and she could have been busy with mommy duties in Los Angeles.

Priyanka and Karan’s friendship

Their paths had also crossed in the 2007 film Salaam-e-Ishq, where Priyanka played an actress obsessed with the impressive Karan Johar. Around the same time, Priyanka was at the height of success in movies like Don, Krrish, and Fashion. Karan Johar enlisted her to play the lead role in his ambitious film Dostana which turned out to be a massive hit and one of the most successful releases of 2008.

What was the fight about?

Cut to 2012 when everything went wrong. Additionally, Priyanka and Hrithik Roshan even delivered blockbuster Agneepath for production house Karan Johars in January. However, PeeCees’ secret scouting with Shah Rukh Khan led to a massive buzz about their romance. A source from the movie fraternity reveals, When it looked like there was trouble in SRK-Gauris heaven, their best friend Karan stepped in to save the day.

It has been alleged that KJo played a big role in keeping Priyanka away from Bollywood, to save SRK’s marriage. A friend of the actress had spilled the beans on an anti-PC campaign led by Gauri Khan and other star wives. She had spoken to the Mumbai Mirror and said: At a recent party when he (Karan) was giving her cupcakes, she heard rumors that he was bitching at her – it’s all very hurtful. Priyanka did nothing wrong. If these women are unsure about their relationship with their husbands, they should work it out with them at home. Why should they attack him?

Karan counterattack

Replying to the article, a furious KJo tweeted, “Using their rented PR machinery and hiding behind so-called “friends” to get tabloid news is nothing but spineless and lame. Some people need to wake up and smell the KOFFEE!!! Get a reality check before it’s too late!!! To grow!!! and don’t mess with kindness.

Admitting he reacted like a pressure cooker to the controversy, KJo later gifted Priyanka an olive branch and invited her to her 40th birthday party in May 2012. Was it just a cover to end negativity? Another source said: “It must have been quite a show as Priyanka clearly had no work in Bollywood after this.

Branching out and drifting away

Amid her father’s illness and all the whispers about her personal life, Priyanka decided to look beyond India. While the Khans supposedly banned the actress, Priyanka worked with Ram Charan in the remake of “Zanjeer” (2013). She teamed up with Hrithik Roshan for ‘Krrish 3’ (2013) and was cast by Aditya Chopra in ‘Gunday’ (2014). Priyanka followed her appearances on KJo’s chat show but was absent from her movie slate.

Hoping to make her international mark, Priyanka invested in music videos and collaborated with Will.I.Am in 2012 and went exotic with Pitbull in 2013. Between 2014 and 2015, Priyanka headlined films like Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do and Bajirao Mastani.

2015 was the year Priyanka took a big step towards her international career and signed up to play the lead role in English TV show ‘Quantico’. His efforts to impress the West finally paid off! A few years after playing Alex Parrish in Quantico, PC came to Hollywood with Baywatch (2017). She called herself Dwayne Johnson’s best friend. The days when you were just a Bollywood star were over!

world diva

Priyanka Chopra had established her global supremacy in 2017, but back in Bollywood there was no call. His collaboration with Prakash Jha, Jai Gangaajal (2016) was his last major exhibition at B-Town. The only offer she received was to play the lead role alongside Salman Khan in Bharath (2019). But the actress left the project, citing marriage was on the cards. Vine says the global star wasn’t too impressed with the film. Soon, Priyanka put on a show of glitz and power with an extravagant wedding to Indias Jiju Nick Jonas.

Shutting down all naysayers, Priyanka had the wedding of her dreams, having clearly established her international popularity. From walking the red carpet at the Oscars to making a statement at the Met Gala, marrying into the Jonas family and mingling with international celebrities, Priyanka’s life abroad was making headlines. And finally Bollywood came calling again

His own co-production “The Sky Is Pink” (2019) with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim was the last time we saw PeeCee in an Indian film. A senior filmmaker tells us that Priyanka could have stayed back, pushed with her immense talent and worked around the male stars who don’t work with her. She is a star big enough to be the hero of her films. But the fact that she chose to do the same thing in Hollywood is a masterstroke.

A stinging blow

After all these years, Priyanka and SRK’s feud has resurfaced recently, albeit in a veiled way. In an interview, SRK said: Why should I go (Hollywood), I’m comfortable here. When Priyanka was asked about this answer, she told SXSW, Cozy bores me. I am not arrogant, I am sure of myself. I know what I’m doing when I’m walking on a plateau. I don’t need the frames validation. I’m ready to audition, I’m ready to work. I don’t carry the baggage of my success in one country when I walk in another country.

Is it only for advertising?

Netizens are divided over Priyanka’s latest revelations, claiming the actress was smart enough to make the claims just as promotions for her OTT Citadel series kick in. The candid confessions have certainly created a blitzkrieg among fans. media and fans. Everyone is talking about Priyanka. And as they say, there is no bad publicity.