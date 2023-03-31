After Priyanka Chopra’s Bollywood revelations, her manager Anjula Acharia says ‘naysayers are just noise’





After Priyanka Chopra shared her experience of being sidelined by Bollywood, her manager Anjula Acharia opened up about the turmoil on Twitter. Priyanka’s manager reacted to a fan account that mentioned how she was also discouraged from working with the actress.

Anjula Acharya talks about being discouraged to have worked with Priyanka Chopra.

By Prachi Arya: The entire Indian film industry was surprised when global icon Priyanka Chopra made shocking revelations about her work in Hollywood. As fans celebrated the star’s global success, the actress opened up about her reason for leaving Bollywood, which few people know. ANJULA ACHARIA REACTS TO PRIYANKA CHOPRA REVELATIONS During her conversation with Dax Sheperd on her podcast, Priyanka Chopra confessed to having left India to find work in the United States after being cornered by Bollywood. Posting the revelations, Priyankas manager Anjula Acharia reacted to the commotion through a post on Twitter while responding to a Twitter user. A fan tweeted how Acharia spoke about Bollywood discouraging her from working with Priyanka Chopra in an interview with Forbes in 2021. In the interview, Anjula Acharia recalled when she signed the actress and her presence at Manish Goel’s party where many Bollywood ‘personalities’ were present. “They were so negative about him,” she said during the interview. The manager also revealed that people told him that Priyanka would “never work” and that she was “wasting her time with” the actress. Anjula recently revealed how she decided to go against all naysayers and believe in herself. Opponents are just noise! You need to log off @priyankachopra is undeniable and we proved them all wrong :))) I knew she would be a world star the first time I saw her on TV! (sic). In the mentioned interview from 2021, Anjula said, I remember when I first signed Priyanka, there were a lot of people, especially in India, who were so negative. I was at Manish Goel’s at a dinner with some I wouldn’t say Bollywood personalities, they hate that word Hindi film industry, and they were so negative about it. They were like she would never work, I don’t know why you wasting your time blah blah I remember feeling really hurt at the time, am I wasting my time? But that’s where self-confidence comes in. It seemed like a crazy dream, didn’t it? Bringing someone from India to Hollywood, but I have to tell you, when I look into Priyanka’s eyes, you just believe. And I think Priyanka was just undeniable. And I think she’s a disruptor and I believe in her talent. I just had more confidence in myself than these people were telling me. WHAT’S NEXT FOR PRIYANKA CHOPRA? On the work side, Priyanka Chopra will then be seen in the Citadel of the Russo Brothers. It will premiere on Prime Video on April 28, 2023. The actress will be seen alongside Richard Madden in the series. Outside of Citadel, PeeCee has Love Again lined up. Back in Bollywood, the actress will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and he could also star in the film. Posted on: March 29, 2023

