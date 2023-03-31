Priyanka Chopra Jonas explains why she left Bollywood





Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed on a podcast that after years of working in Bollywood, she was no longer cast in roles that ultimately inspired her transition to Hollywood. In the episode of Expert Armchair With Dax Shepard, which aired on Monday, she said her move was the result of Bollywood politics, fewer opportunities in India and a fresh start elsewhere. I was pushed into a corner of the industry, she said on the podcast. I had beef with people, and again, I’m not good at playing the game. I was a little tired of politics. Chopra Jonas rose to fame in India after winning the Miss World beauty pageant in 2000 and playing roles in several Bollywood films, making a name for herself for most of the 2000s and 2010s. She has said that a host of unsuccessful films led her to rethink and diversify her career. I was panicked, and my mother was panicked. She said to me: You will soon be 30 years old. You know it’s old in this industry. They want to work with 20-year-olds, so you have to think of a new source of income if you want to support yourself, she told Shepard. This led her to experiment with film production and later a music career. I am not a nepo baby. I didn’t have the kind of support that exists in a big way in Bollywood movies. There are multi-generational actors coming in and getting multiple opportunities compared to those coming in from the outside, she said during the episode. You don’t have your uncle making a new movie for you just because the last one failed. You have to scramble for it. Chopra Jonas attributed her short musical career to her transition to Hollywood after being signed to Interscope Records. I need a break, and this music gave me the opportunity to go to another part of the world, she explained. After spending most of her time in the United States, Chopra Jonas said she was told to consider finding representation there. I had a hard time getting home to be cast in the movies I wanted to be cast in, so I did and then it started, she said. Chopra Jonas has since found success in Western entertainment, with a number of roles in shows and movies like Quantico, The Matrix Resurrections and Baywatch.

