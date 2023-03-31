‘Thrusted into a corner’, Priyanka Chopra had some ‘beef’ with people in Bollywood. So she left

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently opened up about her decision to leave Bollywood and start fresh in Hollywood.

In Monday’s (March 27) episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the Citadel The actor has opened up for the first time why she quit her successful Bollywood career.

Chopra Jonas has acted in many Hindi titles such as Mary come, Bajirao Mastani, barfi And put on before leaving to work in the United States.

“I never said that, so I’m going to say it, because y’all make me feel safe,” Chopra Jonas told Armchair Expert hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman.

“I was pushed into a corner in the (Bollywood) industry,” she continued. “I had people who didn’t choose me for reasons. I struggled with people…I was tired of politics and just like, ‘I need a break.’ “

Chopra Jonas first tried her hand at signing with Interscope Records in Santa Monica and has collaborated with Pitbull, will.i.am and Pharrell Williams.

“This music thing gave me the opportunity to go to another part of the world, not craving the movies I wanted to have…I was like, ‘(Expletive). I’m going to go to America.’ “

After releasing “four lonely singles” and recording around 100 other songs that still exist on her laptop, Chopra Jonas quickly determined that singing wasn’t her thing and returned to acting.

With the help of Interscope co-founder Jimmy Iovine, she signed with US talent agency CAA.

“I remember Jimmy saying, ‘You’re spending a lot more time in America. Why aren’t you looking to get represented here to play?'” Chopra Jonas recalled.

“I was having issues back home anyway to get cast in the kind of movies I wanted to be cast in, so I did it…I needed to be referenced by my label at CAA. No one told me. was taking….I was the first actor from my part of the world to be signed by CAA.”

Starting over as an actor in the United States was a difficult and “humiliating” experience, said Chopra Jonas, who went from “four films a year” in India to approaching American filmmakers and saying, “It’s what I did… Do you want to dump me?”

“It was hard to do,” she admitted, “and there were a lot of tears.”

Chopra Jonas’ first major acting gig in the United States wasn’t a blockbuster movie like she was used to, but a network television show starring her as a maligned FBI agent in mission to clear his name.

The series, Quanticowas a hit that lasted from 2015 to 2018 and launched Chopra Jonas’ Hollywood career.

“ABC was spending a moment with Scandal And How to get away with murder And Grey’s Anatomy to have female leads that were diverse,” Chopra Jonas told Shepard and Padman.

“One of my first auditions was Quantico“, she continued. “I hadn’t auditioned in years… Terrifying.”

After QuanticoChopra Jonas has several other US projects booked, including the 2017 action comedy Baywatch and the romantic comedy 2019 Isn’t it romantic. During this period, she received judgment from some of her former Bollywood peers.

“A lot of people who knew me from the days of Indian cinema wondered why I went to Hollywood to do small roles in B-level films, that’s what they would say,” she said. declared. “‘How embarrassing, Priyanka.'”

Audition for Quantico “Really prepared me to have a sense of accomplishment,” she added. “Because I saw so many other girls vying for this role, and I worked on it, and I got it… This audition at this stage of my life really defined me.” Los Angeles Times/Tribune News Service