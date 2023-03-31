Entertainment
‘Thrusted into a corner’, Priyanka Chopra had some ‘beef’ with people in Bollywood. So she left
Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently opened up about her decision to leave Bollywood and start fresh in Hollywood.
In Monday’s (March 27) episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the Citadel The actor has opened up for the first time why she quit her successful Bollywood career.
Chopra Jonas has acted in many Hindi titles such as Mary come, Bajirao Mastani, barfi And put on before leaving to work in the United States.
“I never said that, so I’m going to say it, because y’all make me feel safe,” Chopra Jonas told Armchair Expert hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman.
“I was pushed into a corner in the (Bollywood) industry,” she continued. “I had people who didn’t choose me for reasons. I struggled with people…I was tired of politics and just like, ‘I need a break.’ “
Chopra Jonas first tried her hand at signing with Interscope Records in Santa Monica and has collaborated with Pitbull, will.i.am and Pharrell Williams.
“This music thing gave me the opportunity to go to another part of the world, not craving the movies I wanted to have…I was like, ‘(Expletive). I’m going to go to America.’ “
After releasing “four lonely singles” and recording around 100 other songs that still exist on her laptop, Chopra Jonas quickly determined that singing wasn’t her thing and returned to acting.
With the help of Interscope co-founder Jimmy Iovine, she signed with US talent agency CAA.
“I remember Jimmy saying, ‘You’re spending a lot more time in America. Why aren’t you looking to get represented here to play?'” Chopra Jonas recalled.
“I was having issues back home anyway to get cast in the kind of movies I wanted to be cast in, so I did it…I needed to be referenced by my label at CAA. No one told me. was taking….I was the first actor from my part of the world to be signed by CAA.”
Starting over as an actor in the United States was a difficult and “humiliating” experience, said Chopra Jonas, who went from “four films a year” in India to approaching American filmmakers and saying, “It’s what I did… Do you want to dump me?”
“It was hard to do,” she admitted, “and there were a lot of tears.”
Chopra Jonas’ first major acting gig in the United States wasn’t a blockbuster movie like she was used to, but a network television show starring her as a maligned FBI agent in mission to clear his name.
The series, Quanticowas a hit that lasted from 2015 to 2018 and launched Chopra Jonas’ Hollywood career.
“ABC was spending a moment with Scandal And How to get away with murder And Grey’s Anatomy to have female leads that were diverse,” Chopra Jonas told Shepard and Padman.
“One of my first auditions was Quantico“, she continued. “I hadn’t auditioned in years… Terrifying.”
After QuanticoChopra Jonas has several other US projects booked, including the 2017 action comedy Baywatch and the romantic comedy 2019 Isn’t it romantic. During this period, she received judgment from some of her former Bollywood peers.
“A lot of people who knew me from the days of Indian cinema wondered why I went to Hollywood to do small roles in B-level films, that’s what they would say,” she said. declared. “‘How embarrassing, Priyanka.'”
Audition for Quantico “Really prepared me to have a sense of accomplishment,” she added. “Because I saw so many other girls vying for this role, and I worked on it, and I got it… This audition at this stage of my life really defined me.” Los Angeles Times/Tribune News Service
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thestar.com.my/lifestyle/entertainment/2023/03/29/039pushed-into-a-corner039-priyanka-chopra-had-039beef039-with-people-in-bollywood-so-she-left
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Jokowi: Don’t blame yourself for canceled U-20 World Cup
- When AR Rahman revealed “There’s a whole gang in Bollywood working against me…” addressing the dark side of the industry
- Texas Relays continue, Bobcat invite begins
- Nicole Kidman wore a jaw-dropping reveal dress that left fans in awe
- How the Venture Client Unit is revolutionizing corporate innovation
- ‘Thrusted into a corner’, Priyanka Chopra had some ‘beef’ with people in Bollywood. So she left
- Tech Innovation Tested in a Regulatory Sandbox: GCN’s Jake Morabito – American Legislative Exchange Council
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas explains why she left Bollywood
- Woman wears toilet paper wedding dress on plane
- Israeli Innovation Agency Releases Draft Policy on Artificial Intelligence Regulation and Ethics – Commentary
- Jokowi on U-20 World Cup fiasco: Don’t blame yourself
- After Priyanka Chopra’s Bollywood revelations, her manager Anjula Acharia says ‘naysayers are just noise’