When AR Rahman revealed “There’s a whole gang in Bollywood working against me…” addressing the dark side of the industry





Ever since Priyanka Chopra Jonas gathered her courage and spoke out about bullying in Bollywood, we come across various stories from time to time. While promoting Citadel on a podcast, the actress revealed she was stuck while opening up about her decision to move out West. The global diva inspired many who shared the struggles they faced in the industry. In the midst of it all, an old interview with music maestro and Oscar winner AR Rahman has resurfaced on the web. A small portion of his previous interview was shared on a new social media portal, which Kangana Ranaut later shared on Twitter. While many of you don’t know much about it, we’re going to tell you about the old interview that is now grabbing eyeballs. In July 2020 AR Rahman was asked about composing less music for Bollywood. Speaking to RJ Suren for Radio Mirchis’ weekly Top 20 Celeb Special, AR Rahman said: I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there’s a whole gang (in #Bollywood) that works against me and spreads false rumors (about me). People expect me to do things, but there’s another group of people who prevent that from happening. It’s good because I believe in fate. I believe that everything comes from God. So I take my movies and do my other stuff. But you are all welcome to come see me. Make beautiful films, and you are welcome. When Mukesh Chhabra came to see me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me story after story. I heard that, and I realized, yeah okay, now I understand why I’m doing less (working in Hindi movies) and why good movies don’t come to me. I make dark movies because there’s a whole gang working against me, without them knowing they’re doing any harm, the music master said while sharing an incident with fans. This morning, part of this AR Rahmans interview surfaced on the web, which was later shared by Kangana Ranaut. She called out Bollywood kids in her series of Tweets who gang up, bully, harass and even kill those they consider gifted. Coming back, what do you think of Masteros’ musical statement? Let us know. In the meantime, stay tuned to Koimoi! Must read:Sanjay Dutt is filming in southern India for Shah Rukh Khan’s pan-Indian film Jawan; His perfect bearded look is breaking the internet! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

