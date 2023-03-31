Kangana Ranaut calls paparazzi ‘cunning’ for not asking her about Priyanka Chopra’s Bollywood comment: ‘If that was my controversy…’





Actress Kangana Ranaut, who often says what she thinks, whether in her interviews or on social networks, recently attacked the paparazzi. She reached Mumbai airport on Wednesday, where she was met by photographers. The Manikarnika actor teased them for not asking him about Priyanka Chopra’s recent interview where she mentioned being “cornered” by people in the Hindi film industry. Kangana reacted to Priyanka’s statement and accused Karan Johar of “harassing” Priyanka because of her friendship with Shah Rukh Khan.

A video of Kangana from Mumbai airport has surfaced on a paparazzo’s social media account. In the video, the actor is seen entering the airport where photographers were waiting for him. As she walked towards them, Kangana said, “Vaise kaafi chalaak hain aap logg, haan? Agar movie mafia ki koi controversy toh koi kuch nahi poochega (You’re pretty smart, aren’t you? When there’s a controversy involving the movie mafia, you don’t ask). While the photographers couldn’t give him an answer other than to say, “Hum toh sirf photo ke liye hain (We are only here to click on the images),” Kangana continued, “Meri controversy ho toh ease chilaate hain. Ab tum question kyun nahi poochte(But when there is a controversy around me, you scream like anything. Why don’t you ask questions now)? On Tuesday, one of Priyanka Chopra’s interviews had her talking about why she left Bollywood. She told Dax Shepherd on his Armchair Expert podcast that she felt stuck in Bollywood. She faced some opposition as people weren’t casting her in movies and she also had some beef with people” in the industry. Kangana reacted to Priyanka’s comments and wrote on Twitter, “Here’s what @priyankachopra has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and kicked her out of the film industry, a self-made woman was forced to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar banned her. She added in another tweet, “The media wrote a lot about her falling out with Karan Johar due to her friendship with SRK and the movie mafia Cruella who is always on the lookout for vulnerable strangers saw a perfect punching bag on PC and did everything to harass her to a point where she had to leave India.

