Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Tom Cruise Doesn’t Have Bollywood’s Level of Stardom: We Have Actors With That Allegiance And Love
Quantico Star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has opened up about moving to America despite having a meteoric career in Bollywood. The 40-year-old actress also admits that in terms of stardom, Tom Cruise and other top Hollywood celebrities pale in comparison to Bollywood entertainers.
Chopra Jonas shot to fame when she won Miss World 2000, cementing her Bollywood career as one of the top stars of the next decade. Despite the success of her business and her many endorsements, she left India and moved to Los Angeles in 2015.
RELATED: We Were So Close To Working Together: Chris Pratt Reveals Marvel’s Almost Hired Priyanka Chopra Jonas Hints She’s Definitely Happening
Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks about leaving Bollywood for a risky career in America
Speak with Dax Shepard on the Expert Armchair podcast, Priyanka Chopra Jonas explained why she decided to give up her career in Bollywood and risk her transition to America:
I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people who didn’t cast me for reasons. I had a jam with people. Again, I’m not good at playing this game. I was tired of politics, and said I needed a break..
Chopra Jonas has revealed that she suffered unequal treatment in show business. She received a lesser salary compared to her male co-stars. She continued:
The movies are sold on the guy and the girl now. The change was demanded by the new generation who came in and said, Great, do a Bollywood blockbuster, but with me too.
Despite her criticism of Bollywood politics, Chopra Jonas held the industry in high regard. She said the fame and success of famous Indian stars is unparalleled unlike the fame of American entertainment.
I don’t think you’ve seen this celebrity. I don’t think Tom Cruise saw that. I’m not that, but we got actors with that allegiance and that love.
Apart from being a beauty queen and an actress, Chopra Jonas has also dabbled in pop music. This singing career opened many doors for her in Hollywood, and it was then that she started working on films again.
This music gave me the opportunity to go to another part of the world, not to crave movies that I didn’t want to have.
His contract with Interscope Records allowed him to collaborate with music icons such as Pitbull, will.i.am, Pharrell, Matthew Koma, Bruce Springsteen, Jay-Z and Beyonc. After signing with CAA as the first-ever Indian artist under the agency, she landed a role in ABC Studios Quantico as the main star.
RELATED: It’s devastating. I know people who never got over it: Seth Rogen comes after critics who give negative reviews, says it sucks
On dealing with public hate and being a brunette actress in Hollywood
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ transition to Hollywood has, of course, been mired in controversy. The actress revealed that she had beef with people and even earned a reputation as a polarizing figure. In his interview with GQ Indiashe responds to the claim that the public calls her Bollywood’s most hated woman:
I think I’m interesting, and that’s why people talk about me. I think the gossip around me is a result of me being a very private person. I just won’t talk about my personal life in the media.
Despite all the blame she receives regarding her move to Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas remains proud of her ethnicity. She claims very few brown people are in the entertainment business and that its purpose is to create more opportunities for people like us.
Source: Expert Armchair, GQ India
RELATED:He’s Different From Guys She’s Dated In The Past: Brad Pitts Bullet Train Co-Star Bad Bunny Set To Join The Kardashian-Jenner Family As Fling Gets Serious With Kendall Jenner
|
Sources
2/ https://fandomwire.com/priyanka-chopra-jonas-bollywood-level-stardom-actor/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- USSF Completes Service Uniform Fit Testing > United States Space Force > News
- Hollywood’s Covid Protocols Get Expiration Date – Deadline
- No. 18 Women’s Lacrosse Drops Road Game at No. 2 Northwestern
- Donald Trump to be charged over hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels – BBC News
- Suhana Khan parties wearing Gauri Khan’s old dress; fans say they look alike | Bollywood
- CNA explains: How Indonesia lost its U-20 World Cup host status and what it means for the local football scene
- No. 8 Washington travels to the state of Arizona
- Suhana Khan celebrates in mom Gauri’s dress. See them wear it years apart
- Inside Indiana Business of the Week with Jerry Dick April 2, 2023 – Inside Indiana Business
- Tom Brady plays beach soccer with Gronk in new video
- Sutton Stracke Wears Alexis Mabille Velvet Illusion Cat Dress : Photo
- IE-100: These Bollywood stars are on the list of the most powerful Indians in 2023