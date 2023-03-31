Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Tom Cruise Doesn’t Have Bollywood’s Level of Stardom: We Have Actors With That Allegiance And Love

Quantico Star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has opened up about moving to America despite having a meteoric career in Bollywood. The 40-year-old actress also admits that in terms of stardom, Tom Cruise and other top Hollywood celebrities pale in comparison to Bollywood entertainers.

Chopra Jonas shot to fame when she won Miss World 2000, cementing her Bollywood career as one of the top stars of the next decade. Despite the success of her business and her many endorsements, she left India and moved to Los Angeles in 2015.

RELATED: We Were So Close To Working Together: Chris Pratt Reveals Marvel’s Almost Hired Priyanka Chopra Jonas Hints She’s Definitely Happening

Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks about leaving Bollywood for a risky career in America

Speak with Dax Shepard on the Expert Armchair podcast, Priyanka Chopra Jonas explained why she decided to give up her career in Bollywood and risk her transition to America:

I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people who didn’t cast me for reasons. I had a jam with people. Again, I’m not good at playing this game. I was tired of politics, and said I needed a break..

Chopra Jonas has revealed that she suffered unequal treatment in show business. She received a lesser salary compared to her male co-stars. She continued:

The movies are sold on the guy and the girl now. The change was demanded by the new generation who came in and said, Great, do a Bollywood blockbuster, but with me too.

Despite her criticism of Bollywood politics, Chopra Jonas held the industry in high regard. She said the fame and success of famous Indian stars is unparalleled unlike the fame of American entertainment.

I don’t think you’ve seen this celebrity. I don’t think Tom Cruise saw that. I’m not that, but we got actors with that allegiance and that love.

Apart from being a beauty queen and an actress, Chopra Jonas has also dabbled in pop music. This singing career opened many doors for her in Hollywood, and it was then that she started working on films again.

This music gave me the opportunity to go to another part of the world, not to crave movies that I didn’t want to have.

His contract with Interscope Records allowed him to collaborate with music icons such as Pitbull, will.i.am, Pharrell, Matthew Koma, Bruce Springsteen, Jay-Z and Beyonc. After signing with CAA as the first-ever Indian artist under the agency, she landed a role in ABC Studios Quantico as the main star.

RELATED: It’s devastating. I know people who never got over it: Seth Rogen comes after critics who give negative reviews, says it sucks

On dealing with public hate and being a brunette actress in Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ transition to Hollywood has, of course, been mired in controversy. The actress revealed that she had beef with people and even earned a reputation as a polarizing figure. In his interview with GQ Indiashe responds to the claim that the public calls her Bollywood’s most hated woman:

I think I’m interesting, and that’s why people talk about me. I think the gossip around me is a result of me being a very private person. I just won’t talk about my personal life in the media.

Despite all the blame she receives regarding her move to Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas remains proud of her ethnicity. She claims very few brown people are in the entertainment business and that its purpose is to create more opportunities for people like us.

Source: Expert Armchair, GQ India

RELATED:He’s Different From Guys She’s Dated In The Past: Brad Pitts Bullet Train Co-Star Bad Bunny Set To Join The Kardashian-Jenner Family As Fling Gets Serious With Kendall Jenner