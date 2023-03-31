IE-100: These Bollywood stars are on the list of the most powerful Indians in 2023





New Delhi: Bollywood actors rub shoulders with shrewd politicians like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Jaishankar Ramesh, Yogi Adityanath, and more. in the IE100 list – the most powerful Indians 2023.

Among them are Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, filmmaker SS Rajamouli, actors Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Shah Rukh Khan – Rank 50 His previous rank was 82. He returned to the screen after four years with Pathaan, breaking all existing box office records. I Amitabh Bachchan – rank 87 The megastar ranked 87 on the list. He had a busy 2022 with movies like this Jhund, Uunchai, Runway 34, Goodbye and Brahmastra: Part One Shiva becoming one of the few actors to have back-to-back movie releases after the pandemic. Although he has not yet opened his film account for 2023, he will next be seen in Prabhas- Deepika Padukone with Project K. SS Rajamouli – rank 95 Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, on the back of the success of RRR, is ranked at 95. The Telugu filmmaker had previously directed Baahubali and became a global name with RRR. The film made history by winning the Oscar for Best Song, for its thrilling Naatu Naatu number in March. SS Rajamouli is today one of the most recognized Indian filmmakers in the world and definitely, a powerful Indian. Deepika Padukone – rank 97 Actor Deepika Padukone made a glorious return to the big screen with Pathaan. The spy actor, which featured Padukone as a Pakistani agent, earned the actor rave reviews and also gave him much needed Bollywood success. Preparing for Pathaan’s release wasn’t easy for the star as she found herself in the middle of a storm, due to her orange bikini in the film’s song. Padukone kept quiet and let Pathaan’s box office speak for itself. Alia Bhatt – Rank 99 2022 has been a magical year for actor Alia Bhatt, with back-to-back movie releases, a wedding, a baby and a Hollywood project. Bhatt had a dream run last year with movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, Brahmastra and his cameo in RRR. The actor also got married to Ranbir Kapoor and the duo welcomed a baby girl at the end of the year. Bhatt is now set to be back on screen with her upcoming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, hoping to even kick off 2023 on a high note. Ranveer Singh – rank 100 Ranked at 100 is actor Ranveer Singh. Post-pandemic, Singh had three various outings from cricket drama 83, where he played World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, 2022 comedy-drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar and comedy Rohit Shetty Cirkus. In 2023, the actor hopes to reconsolidate his position by returning to the big screen with Karan Johar’s romantic comedy-drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

