Hollywood’s Covid Protocols Get Expiration Date – Deadline





UPDATE with union statement: Hollywood’s Covid protocols will expire on May 12 and the vaccination mandate – which gave producers the right to require Covid vaccinations as a condition of employment – will end for all productions except those put on. implemented before May 12, who may continue to request the rest of the production or season. The back-to-work agreement was due to expire on Saturday. First adopted in September 2020 by an agreement between the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers and Hollywood unions – SAG-AFTRA, DGA, IATSE, Teamsters and others – the protocols allowed productions to rebound from an industry-wide lockdown at the start of the pandemic. The protocols were originally set to expire on April 30, 2021, but have been extended nearly a dozen times, including June 2021, when producers were given “the option to implement mandatory vaccination policies for cast and crew.” Area A team on a production-sub-production basis. Area A, where unmasked actors work, is the most restrictive of the secure working areas on the sets. The most recent expansion of the protocols was in January. A statement released today by the AMPTP says: “The back-to-work agreement, which is due to expire on April 1, 2023, will now remain in effect until May 11, 2023. As of May 12, 2023, the back-to-work agreement will end. “The date coincides with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ending the federal declaration of a COVID-19 public health emergency on May 11. “All employees will have a total of five (5) days of temporary paid sick leave related to COVID-19 per Producer, which may be used during the period beginning April 2, 2023 and ending December 31, 2023, to cover one or more Eligible. COVID-19 Events “Any production that implemented a mandatory vaccination policy for Zone A employees before May 12, 2023 may continue to apply this mandatory vaccination policy for the remainder of the production (or season, in the case of ‘a series).” The unions that signed the agreement are DGA, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Teamsters Local 399, IBEW Local 40 and LiUNA! Local 724, OPCMIA Local 755 and UA Local The unions, which were taken aback by the AMPTP jumping on the announcement, said in a joint statement: “Over the past three years, workers in the entertainment community have benefited from our robust protections exceeding the practices of many other industries. With the end of the public health emergency and the expiry of the Covid security agreement -19, individual employers continue to be responsible for workplace safety for their employees, but should seek separate agreement with relevant unions before implementing any Covid safety protocols. The transition, they noted, includes the following conditions: 1. Grandfathering: Projects in production before May 11, 2023, which had already established a mandatory vaccination policy in Zone A, may retain this policy for the duration of that production. For episodic projects, this only applies to the season in production before May 11, not subsequent seasons.

2. Intimate Photography: SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP have reached an agreement on a testing system for performers involved in intimate scenes to ensure their safety and well-being.

3. Additional paid COVID-19 sick days: Unions secured five additional paid COVID-19 sick days for all employees through the end of the year.

