Release dates, what to expect

It’s almost time for what is, in this writer’s opinion, the most entertaining and crucial part of american idol: Hollywood Week 2023. For six weeks, fans watched as the contestants auditioned before judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie for a golden ticket to Hollywood. Now, those who made the cut will be pushed to their limits with high-stakes voice challenges. There will be stress, drama, laughs, and of course, great performances. Here’s everything to know about Hollywood Week 2023, including air dates, special guests, format changes, and more.
When is Hollywood Week on American Idol 2023?
Hollywood week has always been a american idol clip. It’s basically a vocal boot camp for golden ticket winners. Throughout the week, judges evaluate contestants and send home those who don’t meet their idol’s standards, ensuring that only the best-prepared singers advance to the Americas ballots.
Hollywood Week was filmed over a few days, but it will air on ABC for two weeks. american idol 2023 will shift to two nights a week at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Here are the Hollywood Week airdates:
- Sunday April 2: Hollywood Week Part 1
- Monday, April 3: Hollywood Week Part 2
- Sunday April 9: Showstopper/Final Judgment Part 1
- Monday April 10: Showstopper/Final Judgment Part 2
After that, the top 24 contestants will visit the Aulani Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii to perform in the Americas Votes.
American Idol 2023 Hollywood Week will bring back alumni as mentors
For the first time on ABC, american idol Hollywood Week 2023 will bring together a group of mentors. But these are not just any singers, these are people who experienced Hollywood Week themselves: american idol old students. By Billboardthere will be seven past finalists in total, including Justin Guarini (season 1), Clay Aiken (season 2), Jordin Sparks (season 6), David Archuleta (season 7), Phillip Phillips (season 11), Catie Turner (season 16 ) and Noah Thompson (season 20).
Showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick told Billboard that Hollywood Week mentors have been an idea for quite a while.
We usually have over 150 people who come to Hollywood Week, so it’s hard to have a mentor who talks to everyone individually, said Michaels Wolflick. I thought, who better to frame the Hollywood experience than the people who actually lived it. There’s no one better to mentor this week than the people who went there, and now that we can build on 20 years of idols, it was amazing.
The format of Hollywood Week is changing
In addition to mentors, Hollywood Week will feature new challenges. Previous seasons have organized contestants by gender, but this will not be the case in Season 21.
Over the past two years in the ABC era, we have risen to this genre challenge. We would say, okay, you rock. You are pop. You’re soul/R&B, and it was becoming less relevant, because a lot of finalists were telling us, I’m pop-soul. I’m country rock. There was a fuzzy kind of thing going on. So I thought we should explore something else, said Michaels Wolflick.
Instead, candidates will split into areas they most need to work on. The three categories are confidence, songwriting, and stage presence. Aiken and Archuleta will work with the contestants on confidence, Turner and Phillips on songwriting, and Sparks and Guarini on stage presence.
Other areas of Hollywood Week will remain the same, such as the Duos Challenge and Showstoppers, where they perform with a band.
Tensions run high in first preview of Hollywood Week 2023
Those who stayed on ABC after Episode 5 on March 26 saw a first look at Hollywood Week. In the short teaser, the contestants experienced tension and drama due to lack of sleep and time limits. A singer might crack under the pressure, as Perry asks them if they choose to drop out of the competition.
The judges recently sat down for an interview on Viewseen above, where they teased the intensity of Hollywood Weeks.
Hollywood Week is like survival of the fittest, Perry said. People lose their voice, they melt, it’s quite a situation. His TV. His drama, his real life.
Bryan added that viewers will see Perry go after someone good enough.
It was one of the most tense moments we have ever had, he added.
New episodes of american idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Next day streaming is also available on Hulu.
