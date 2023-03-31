Hollywood’s COVID-19 safety protocols agreement may be on the way out – The Hollywood Reporter





When Hollywood’s back-to-work agreement expires on April 1, will that be the end of the COVID-19 guidelines that have been in place for three years? Industry sources think so and have been speculating for weeks that, at the very least, major changes could come next month when the current version of the deal expires. The agreement was last extended in January, easing protocols when COVID-19 hospital admissions are low. The Directors Guild of America, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, and the Teamsters and Basic Crafts unions negotiated COVID-19 protocols with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents studios and streamers in talks with unions, since 2020. AMPTP member companies have been pushing for some time to end the agreement, while unions have advocated retaining some degree of protection for members. (AMPTP declined to comment.) “When it comes to COVID protocols, it will be critical to find common ground between relaxing some of the protocols while protecting crews from AI,” IATSE told members. in his latest newsletter. The Hollywood Reporter contacted several labor groups involved in the negotiations to obtain additional comments. The two-tier agreement, which first came into effect in September 2020, establishes strict protocols (listed in “Part I” of the agreement) when a production is staged in a county or metropolitan area with 14 or more hospitalizations for COVID-19 per 100,000 people. Below this threshold, less stringent protocols come into effect (under “Part II”). In January, President Biden announced plans to end the federal public health emergency on May 11, while Los Angeles’ COVID-19 state of emergency ends Friday. The end of the protocols could potentially coincide with the old date, although no official announcement has been made. In recent months, some players have become increasingly outspoken about their resistance to the protocols. In an interview with The New York TimesWoody Harrelson (triangle of sadness) called the fact that the protocols are underway “absurd», while Tim Robbins (stone castle) backed up his comments in early March, tweeting, “Woody is right. It’s time to end this charade. In a speech at SXSW in March, The French Dispatchs Tilda Swinton told the audience that during an upcoming film shoot in Ireland, “I was told to wear a mask at all times, and I don’t.” The president of Hollywood’s largest labor union, Fran Drescher of SAG-AFTRA, has long publicly voiced her opposition to vaccination mandates, which are optional for producers and can currently only be enforced for “Zone A” ( artists and crew members who work most closely with them) on set. In November, Drescher celebrated that Disney dropped vaccination mandates on 12 TV productions, in a video shared on social media. “To think that every human being on the planet can take a vaccine is ridiculous,” she said at the time. The protocols were a major topic of conversation between executives at a March 29 brunch hosted by the Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI) and THR. ” I do not think so [the return-to-work agreement] should totally go away and be ignored,” Legendary executive vice president of production Herb Gains said, noting that he pushes crew members to wear masks when shooting small movies in tight indoor spaces. “It’s how much you want to spend and how much you want to risk.” HBO executive vice president of production Janet Graham-Borba pointed to the costs associated with adhering to protocols, estimating they add 20% to a project’s budget. “We joke about how he tries to do production on a slip and slide,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/hollywoods-covid-19-safety-protocols-agreement-1235363281/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related