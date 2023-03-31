“Fantastic!” Reduced hours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios from late April 2023





At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, “Fantasmic!” the schedules will be reduced to one performance per evening instead of two from the end of April 2023. According to the Walt Disney World website timeline, “Fantasmic!” will be played at 9:00 p.m. each night starting Sunday, April 23, 2023. This will last until at least Monday, May 29, which matches the Walt Disney World schedule currently available. Hours are reduced as the spring break season draws to a close and fewer guests are expected at Walt Disney World parks. Until April 22, “Fantasmic!” is still played at 8:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. each evening. The second show was added late last year, despite Walt Disney World entering a slow season. The second show will likely return in the summer when the parks become busier again. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is still scheduled to close at 9:30 p.m. for the foreseeable future. The only thing that stays open after 9:30 p.m. is “Fantasmic!” In addition to “Fantasmic!”, Disney’s Hollywood Studios offers “Wonderful World of Animation,” a nighttime projection show on the facade of the Chinese Theater. “Wonderful World of Animation” is scheduled for performances at 9:30 p.m. until April 30, 2023. No performance times are listed after this date, but the schedule may be updated later. “Fantastic!” “Fantastic!” debuted at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in October 1998. It was suspended in March 2020, along with most Walt Disney World Resort operations, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The famous nighttime show returned to Disney Studios Hollywood in November 2022 after a two-and-a-half-year absence. The show will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. For its return in November, “Fantasmic! received improved lighting and audio systems as well as a new “hero” sequence. The original Pocahontas scene with Governor Ratcliffe and the colonizers has been deleted. In homage to the previous scene, Pocahontas leads the new sequence. She is followed by Mulan, Aladdin, Elsa and Moana in a series of short scenes. The water screens play a montage featuring other heroes, including Hercules, Megara, Tiana, Tarzan, Jane, and Quasimodo. The video cut ends with Mirabel from “Encanto” opening the door to the rebuilt Casita Madrigal. The newly added characters also appear on Steamboat Willie during the finale. Earlier this month, guests saw Aladdin misstep during his scene and crash into the side of the mountain. “Fantastic!” was temporarily interrupted but the show was able to continue. Thankfully, the Aladdin actor appeared to be unscathed. Watch our full 4K video of “Fantasmic!” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with new footage below. “Fantastic!” returned to Disneyland Park in May 2022. The two versions of the shows are already different and at Disneyland saw no changes for its return. Have you seen the updated version of “Fantasmic!” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios? What’s your favorite part of the show? Let us know in the comments. For the latest Disney Parks news and information, follow WDW News Today at Twitter, FacebookAnd instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wdwnt.com/2023/03/fantasmic-showtimes-reduced-at-disneys-hollywood-studios-beginning-in-late-april-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related