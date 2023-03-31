Entertainment
Hollywood’s COVID protocols will end on May 12
After nearly three years, Hollywood’s COVID protocols will end on May 12, meaning productions won’t be able to mandate vaccines after that date.
The industry has gradually relaxed its regulations on set over the past few months. But with the federal government officially ending its COVID emergency declaration on May 11, studios and guilds agreed to scrap the remaining rules effective the next day.
The vaccine mandate has become increasingly controversial over the past two months. In February, Woody Harrelson called the protocols “absurd” in an interview with The New York Times.
“I don’t think anyone should have the right to demand that you have to do the tests, wear the mask and get vaccinated three years later,” he said. “I’m just like, let’s get this nonsense over with.”
Tim Robbins echoed that sentiment in a tweet, saying, “Woody is right. It’s time to end this charade.
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher has also been outspoken against vaccination mandates. In an interview with Variety in February, she said she wants to make sure “all of my members have an equal opportunity to work.”
At the time, she said about a quarter of productions were mandating vaccines in “Zone A” – which includes actors and those who come into contact with them, such as hairdressers and makeup artists. Vaccines have never been compulsory for other production areas.
“I think when it comes to what we do with our bodies, it should be a personal choice,” Drescher said at the time.
Any production that has a vaccine mandate in effect as of May 12 will be able to continue to apply it for the duration of the production, or for television shows, for the remainder of the season.
Employees will still have five days of COVID sick leave, which they can use for COVID events until December 31.
There will remain one last remnant of the pandemic era: a COVID testing system will be put in place only for performers involved in “intimate scenes”, according to a joint statement from the entertainment unions.
“Over the past three years, workers in the entertainment community have benefited from our strong protections exceeding the practices of many other industries,” the unions said in a statement. “With the end of the public health emergency and the expiration of the COVID-19 safety agreement, individual employers continue to be responsible for workplace safety for their employees, but should seek a separate agreement with relevant unions before implementing any COVID safety protocols. ”
The “return to work” protocols were established in September 2020, as a way to restart production which had come to a virtual standstill in the early months of the pandemic. The rules won the blessing of public health officials, allowing production to resume while other businesses, such as restaurants and movie theaters, were largely still closed.
Productions hired COVID safety guards to ensure workers stayed six feet apart and implemented an extensive and expensive regimen of regular PCR testing. In November 2021, the California Film Commission estimated that protocols added approximately 5% to production budgets.
Most crew members were allowed to go without a mask last spring and the testing schedule was gradually relaxed. In January, studios and unions agreed to drop the testing requirement for most crew members entirely.
|
Sources
2/ https://variety.com/2023/biz/news/covid-protocols-end-vaccine-mandate-hollywood-return-to-work-1235569515/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report Reveals Streaming Is More Inclusive
- Owner of Hollywood Casino at Penn National Racecourse fined $45,000 for people on PGCB’s self-exclusion list place bets online
- Michigan football OC Sherrone Moore is excited about freshman running back
- Comerica Bank to Host Fifth Annual Prom Dress Campaign, Benefitting Jackets for Jobs – Press & Guide
- EXCLUSIVE-Indonesian President pledges to clean up nickel mining amid electric vehicle boom
- Hollywood’s COVID protocols will end on May 12
- “Fantastic!” Reduced hours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios from late April 2023
- No. 12 Blue Devils travel to Virginia for ACC-Big Ten Double Dual
- 8 dresses perfect for Easter brunch
- Bolsonaro returns to Brazil after self-imposed exile – BBC News
- The man was found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel
- Motown icon Martha Reeves raises funds after receiving Hollywood Star on Walk of Fame