After nearly three years, Hollywood’s COVID protocols will end on May 12, meaning productions won’t be able to mandate vaccines after that date.

The industry has gradually relaxed its regulations on set over the past few months. But with the federal government officially ending its COVID emergency declaration on May 11, studios and guilds agreed to scrap the remaining rules effective the next day.

The vaccine mandate has become increasingly controversial over the past two months. In February, Woody Harrelson called the protocols “absurd” in an interview with The New York Times.

“I don’t think anyone should have the right to demand that you have to do the tests, wear the mask and get vaccinated three years later,” he said. “I’m just like, let’s get this nonsense over with.”

Tim Robbins echoed that sentiment in a tweet, saying, “Woody is right. It’s time to end this charade.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher has also been outspoken against vaccination mandates. In an interview with Variety in February, she said she wants to make sure “all of my members have an equal opportunity to work.”

At the time, she said about a quarter of productions were mandating vaccines in “Zone A” – which includes actors and those who come into contact with them, such as hairdressers and makeup artists. Vaccines have never been compulsory for other production areas.

“I think when it comes to what we do with our bodies, it should be a personal choice,” Drescher said at the time.

Any production that has a vaccine mandate in effect as of May 12 will be able to continue to apply it for the duration of the production, or for television shows, for the remainder of the season.

Employees will still have five days of COVID sick leave, which they can use for COVID events until December 31.

There will remain one last remnant of the pandemic era: a COVID testing system will be put in place only for performers involved in “intimate scenes”, according to a joint statement from the entertainment unions.

“Over the past three years, workers in the entertainment community have benefited from our strong protections exceeding the practices of many other industries,” the unions said in a statement. “With the end of the public health emergency and the expiration of the COVID-19 safety agreement, individual employers continue to be responsible for workplace safety for their employees, but should seek a separate agreement with relevant unions before implementing any COVID safety protocols. ”

The “return to work” protocols were established in September 2020, as a way to restart production which had come to a virtual standstill in the early months of the pandemic. The rules won the blessing of public health officials, allowing production to resume while other businesses, such as restaurants and movie theaters, were largely still closed.

Productions hired COVID safety guards to ensure workers stayed six feet apart and implemented an extensive and expensive regimen of regular PCR testing. In November 2021, the California Film Commission estimated that protocols added approximately 5% to production budgets.

Most crew members were allowed to go without a mask last spring and the testing schedule was gradually relaxed. In January, studios and unions agreed to drop the testing requirement for most crew members entirely.